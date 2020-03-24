Cadenhead’s, Springbank, Glengyle und Glenfarclas stellen vorerst Betrieb ein

Über Facebook wurde vor knapp 30 Minuten mitgeteilt, dass sowohl Cadenhead’s als auch die Brennereien Springbank und Glengyle ab sofort unbefristet ihren Betrieb einstellen. Man mache dies, um die Gesundheit der Angestellten zu schützen. Man hoffe darauf, dass die Stilllegung nur eine überschaubare Zeitspanne lang dauere und wird den Betrieb dann wieder aufnehmen, wenn es ohne Gefahr für die Mitarbeiter möglich ist.

Der Shop von Cadenhead’s ist ab sofort geschlossen, man werde aber heute noch Bestellungen abarbeiten und diese baldmöglichst versenden:

In light of advice issued by the UK and Scottish Governments last night (March 23rd), we have brought forward an already-planned indefinite shut down of our operations at Cadenhead’s, Springbank and Glengyle.

The health and wellbeing of our staff is of primary importance to us and during this time of uncertainty we feel it is best for everyone to be able to stay at home and follow the advice given on how to stay as safe as possible.

Like everyone else, we hope this will be a temporary situation and we will be back in action before too long but we will do whatever it takes to protect our people and community to the best of our abilities.

Cadenhead’s Whisky Shop Campbeltown is closed with immediate effect, as is our online shop, though we are working today to dispatch any already-placed and paid for orders and will endeavour to get those out ASAP.

We will be keeping the lines of communication open so please feel free to drop us a line or get in touch through social media – we’re going to try and use the time out of the office to be creative and have lots of ideas on that front so keep an eye out for those.