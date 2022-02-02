Caol Ila veröffentlicht Abfüllung zum 175. Geburtstag der Brennerei

Im letzten Jahr wurde Caol Ila 175 Jahre alt – und etwas verspätet, was auch dem Umbau des Geländes der Brennerei geschuldet sein mag – bringt die Destillerie, die nicht nur als wichtiges Rückgrat für den rauchigen Anteil in Johnnie Walker, sondern auch für ihre Single Malts bekannt ist, eine Jubiläumsabfüllung auf den Markt.

Der 24 Jahre wird bei ausgesuchten Händlern (ob auch in Kontinentaleuropa, das verrät die Information, die wir erhalten haben, nicht), bei malts.com und – ebenfalls dem Umbau der Destillerie geschuldet, bei Lagavulin in der Brennerei erhältlich sein (sie gehört ebenso zu Diageo wie Caol Ila).

Was es über den auf 3000 Flaschen limitierten und mit 52,1% vol. abgefüllten Whisky, der ein Preisschild von £295 trägt, noch zu sagen gibt, sowie Infos zur Neueröffnung des Besucherzentrums im Sommer finden Sie in Folge hier in englischer Sprache:

CAOL ILA RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION 175TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATORY BOTTLING

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEW VISITOR EXPERIENCE OPENING THIS SUMMER

Islay distillery, Caol Ila, whose name is the Gaelic for ‘The Sound of Islay’, is proud to release a limited-edition 24 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky for its 175th Anniversary which took place last year.

An elegant Islay Single Malt with a cornucopia of fresh fruits on the nose, followed by a powerfully peaty whisper of smoke. On first sip, an intense sweetness lights up the palate, balanced with a kiss of salt and a delicate kick of pepper. A long, warm finish with a prickle of soft spice, rich cocoa, and the lingering smoke of glowing campfire embers.

Sam Hale, the Distillery Manager at Caol Ila commented:

‘It’s fantastic to celebrate over 175 years of Caol Ila with a brilliant bottle that showcases the distillery’s characteristic smoky smoothness and sweet sea air aromas. It honours the long-standing legacy of Caol Ila as Islay’s hidden treasure and I’m sure it will be a hit with our fans, who we look forward to welcoming when we open the doors to our re-imagined visitor experience.’

This summer, Caol Ila will be the fourth and final of the Four Corners distilleries to open after undergoing a major revamp as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment into the transformation of its Scotch whisky visitor experiences following the openings of Glenkinchie in 2020, and Cardhu, Clynelish, and the Johnnie Walker Princes Street experience in Edinburgh last year. The four distilleries represent the Four Corners of Scotland and the regional variations of Lowland (Glenkinchie), Speyside (Cardhu), Islay (Caol Ila) and Highland (Clynelish) crucial to the art of whisky blending at the heart of Johnnie Walker. Together, they will create a unique Johnnie Walker tour of Scotland, encouraging visitors to the capital city to travel to the country’s extraordinary rural communities, where people can meet the craftsmen and craftswomen who make the world’s number one Scotch whisky.

Caol Ila 24 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky is available to purchase now at selected specialist retailers, malts.com and at Lagavulin distillery.[1] This unique bottling will retail at RRP £295 per 70cl, is bottled at 52.1% ABV and just 3000 bottles are available.

[1] An allocation of bottles will be sold at Lagavulin distillery for visitors to Islay as Caol Ila is currently closed to the public due to construction works ahead of its reopening later this year