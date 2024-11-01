Crown Royal Reserve jetzt mit Age Statement

Neues aus Kanada: Crown Royal, der kanadische Whisky im Stall von Diageo, relauncht seine Reserve-Abfüllung mit Altersangabe. Aus dem Crown Royal Reserve wird daher jetzt der Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years.

Der mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky soll dadurch noch kräftigere Noten von Frucht und Vanille sowie von Backgewürzen bieten, zudem eine höhere Komplexität.

Ein Statement des Master Blenders von Crown Royal, Mark Balkenende:

“Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years stays true to the tradition of the original Crown Royal Reserve offering while elevating the flavour profile with more pronounced fruity notes. This expression enhances what makes Reserve unique within the Crown Royal portfolio, now featuring the exciting addition of an age statement that provides a more elevated experience for our consumers.”