Cutty Sark Blend mit neuem limitierten Etikettendesign von Rory Kennedy

Mit einem neuen, limitierten Etikett will der beliebte Blended Scotch Whisky Cutty Sark wieder mehr Aufmerksamkeit auf sich lenken. Zu diesem Zweck hat man sich mit dem schottischen Künstler Rory Kennedy zusammengetan, berichtet The Whisky Wire in einem Artikel, der das Etikett ganz im Sinne der maritimen und abenteurlichen Wurzeln von Cutty Sark gestaltet hat. Das Etikett ist mit einem hangemalten Bild gestalte worden, das mit lebendigen Farben und dynamischen Kontrasten dieses Motiv in den Vordergrund stellt.

Manon Brochet, Senior Brand Manager von Cutty Sark dazu:

“Cutty Sark has always stood for exploration, curiosity and the courage to chart your own course. Rory Kennedy’s artwork beautifully captures the adventurous spirit that has defined the brand for more than a century. This limited edition allows us to celebrate our Scottish roots and maritime heritage in a fresh, contemporary and visually impactful way, while continuing to bring consumers the same iconic smooth whisky they know and love.”

Rory Kennedy, der Künstler, über seine Arbeit:

“Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to have a whisky bottle wearing their own artwork? With a boatload of history to work with – from the iconic silhouette of the ship to the tales of its adventures on the high seas – the ideas came easily. I wanted to capture that enduring spirit of adventure and the sense of discovery at the heart of the brand. Looking at it now, it makes me want to nip over the horizon to see what awaits. Until then, a wee dram will do. Slàinte mhath.”