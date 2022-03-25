Das Spirit of Speyside Festival ist zurück! Mit einer Liste der Highlights und Links auf Tickets dazu

Es ist soweit: Tickets für das Spirit of Speyside Festival können ab sofort gekauft werden – eines der wichtigsten Whisky-Festivals in Schottland kehr also wieder zurück. Wir haben für Sie nicht nur die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu, sondern auch eine Liste der Highlight-Events – und Links auf die Tickets dafür:

FESTIVAL SET TO REIGNITE SPEYSIDE’S SPIRIT IN 2022

Tickets for this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s most anticipated whisky celebrations, are now available to buy.

Over five hundred events within the Festival, which runs from 27 April to 2 May, have been announced. These will allow ticket holders exclusive access to world famous distilleries, the chance to meet the craftspeople behind the liquid and immerse themselves in the heart of malt whisky country.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said:

“We have an impressive range of events on offer, with some stellar new additions to the 2022 programme including an eclectic amalgamation of Star Wars and whisky tasting in memory of Brett Ferencz known to many as the Scotch Trooper, with 25% of ticket sales going towards cancer research. “The last few years have been difficult for everyone and as we begin to return to normality I know that the many partners and people who help to bring the Festival to life are gearing up to welcome people from all over the globe to Speyside. “I hope to see people from far and wide joining us to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky region, from whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between. I look forward to welcoming people once again to an area I am lucky enough to call home.”

Programme highlights include History of the Highball with whisky legend Sarah Burgess, an evening not to be missed with Glen Moray’s Iain Allan at Elgin Cathedral and one of a kind experiences at a number of distilleries not usually open to the public including Dufftown, Tamdhu and Tamnavulin distillery tours and tastings.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said:

“We are delighted to support the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival through our International Events Funding Programme. Its 2022 line-up of tastings, ceilidhs, distillery tours and more looks set to deliver another fantastic celebration of Scotland’s national drink. Uniquely Scottish events such as the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival can only serve to further strengthen the country’s reputation as a world-leading events destination.”

For more information please visit the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website .

Selection of 2022 Programme Highlights:

Whisky and Seafood Experience NEW to 2022

The first of its kind at the Speyside Whisky Festival, this is a unique collaboration between two local family-owned businesses, Benromach Distillery and The Bothy Bistro, to showcase some of the best hand-crafted single malt paired with the freshest seafood from the Moray coast.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2676/959:7401/

Under lock and Key NEW to 2022

Join Master Distiller, Alan Winchester, on his swansong at The Glenlivet to discover the truth behind generations of struggles between patrolling excise officers and the distillery team in this wild, rugged landscape. This incredible opportunity includes a tasting of

once-in-a-lifetime whiskies and a signed bottle of The Glenlivet 12yo Licensed Dram limited edition to celebrate Alan’s closing hurrah.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2554/959:6948/

Whisky & Chocolate Pairing with Martine Nouet

Expertly matured whiskies from Gordon & MacPhail paired with chocolates selected by French author Martine Nouet. Taste whiskies from the Gordon & MacPhail portfolio perfectly matched with specially selected chocolates chosen by Martine Nouet.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2586/959:7045/

Celebrating 25 Years of A’bunadh NEW to 2022

Join Master Distiller Graeme Cruickshank in conversation with archivist Chris Brousseau, Brand Ambassador Caris Simpson and the team in celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the iconic Aberlour liquid. The evening includes a tasting combined with a dining experience and each guest will take away an engraved bottle of the latest batch of a’bunadh.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2699/959:7440/

Sleeping Giants

Great whiskies have hearts of oak. Brand Ambassador Caris Simpson will accompany you out from Strathisla to Mulben, where members of the North Operations team will reveal fascinating insights about cask selection and the long maturation process. On returning to the Visitor Centre Boardroom, you’ll explore the results of this highly-skilled craft. Chivas Regal blending expert Kevin Balmforth will guide you through tastings of five aged editions from the Distillery Reserve Collection. Then, moving on to the Chivas Cellar of Warehouse No.3, you’ll be offered a farewell dram drawn straight from the cask, together with a 50cl Strathisla 25yo bottle to take with you.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2556/959:6950/

Scottish Aperitivo Hour (weather permitting)

John Dewar & Sons are back with their famed and free Scottish Aperitivo Hour event. Enjoy sampling a couple of special single malts with friends whilst you take in the surroundings.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2574/

Dufftown Distillery

This collection of events promises a truly unique experience, with the chance to visit four Speyside distilleries which are normally not open to the public; Roseisle, Linkwood, Dufftown and Mortlach Distillery. Driving? No problem, drams can be taken away to enjoy at leisure.

Livet Illicit NEW to 2022

A variation of the award winning ‚One Life Livet‘ tour. This afternoon experience includes pick up/drop off from your local hotel/residence in air conditioned classic ‚go anywhere‘ Land Rover Safari vehicles. Local guides will have exclusive access to several historical whisky smuggling sites including a visit to a secret illicit still location in the Glenlivet hills where you will be sworn to secrecy whilst drinking the recently released Glenlivet 12 year old ‚Illicit Still‘ malt. You’ll end the afternoon in a hillside bothy, listening to tales of illicit whisky distilling and smuggling from a bygone age whilst savouring drams from The Glenlivet core range.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2546/

History & Heritage Tour followed by Afternoon Tea

Starting at the Robbie Dhu Spring, where the water for Glenfiddich whisky flows from, you will journey down to Dufftown and then onto Glenfiddich Distillery to discover the story behind the maverick whisky makers of Dufftown. The afternoon will finish with a whisky afternoon tea in the Whisky Lounge.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2507/

An Evening with Benriach

Come along to Benriach for a relaxed evening enjoying exquisite drams and fantastic food. Select 3 whiskies from our menu to create your own bespoke flight to pair with your graze board from local company More Fine Food.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2618/

Raise a Barrel

Join us at The Balvenie Cooperage for a very special opportunity to apprentice under cooper Ian McDonald. Ian joined The Balvenie in 1969 and celebrated his 50th year with the distillery in 2019. Afterwards share a dram with Ian and hear a story or two.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2580/959:7026/

History of the Highball with Sarah Burgess NEW TO 2022

Come along to the oldest Whisky Hotel in Speyside, The Craigellachie Hotel and join Sarah Burgess, Creative Director of The Craigellachie Collection along with a special guest, for a special journey and demonstration into the history of the High Ball. Included in the ticket price, four Highball Cocktails.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2616/

Manager’s Tour & Tasting

Come and discover the secret of Speyside Distillery, a small, hand- built, artisan distillery nestled amongst the beautiful Cairngorm Mountains. This tour is led by Distillery Manager Allan Findlay. The distillery is open by appointment only and we are delighted to open for the weekend of the 2022 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival to welcome a limited number of guests.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2103/

Electric Drams – an E-bike tour NEW to 2022

Right to Roam presents the leisurely “Tour de Speyside Way E-bike Cruise” with the Dram Queen. A three-hour pleasure cycle along the Speyside Way taking in the beautiful scenery and finishing with a special dram by the Telford Bridge with the Dram Queen herself. The hire of our electric bikes is included, and they do most of the hard work, making cruising the Speyside Way a joy.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2724/

Star Wars and Whisky NEW TO 2022

A brand-new event from the Dowans for 2022. 25% of all ticket sales will go to Cancer Research in memory of the ultimate Star Wars and whisky fan Brett Ferencz whose Scotch Trooper alter ego always made people smile! Experience whisky tasting with a difference.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2565/959:6987/

Tamdhu Distillery Tour and Tasting

Take part in a very exclusive guided tour of Tamdhu Distillery, which is normally closed to the public. Tour includes a tasting of three drams: 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old and a brand-new surprise final dram.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2611/

Glen Moray: Chapter and Verse NEW TO 2022

Join Glen Moray’s Iain Allan who will host an atmospheric evening in Elgin Cathedral’s Chapter House with members of Historic Scotland who will regale with tales while some of Glen Moray’s finest drams are available to taste.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2600/959:7106/

Behind-the-Scenes Tour – NEW TO 2022

It’s no secret that Speyside is a whisky haven and nestled at its heart is a hidden gem, The GlenAllachie Distillery. Master Distiller, Billy Walker, spends endless hours carefully analysing the spirit within each and every cask maturing across our 16 on-site warehouses to craft expressions which meet the perfect balance between wood and distillery influence. Curious to learn more? Now is your chance to have a truly unique experience and see the distillery as you have never seen it before. This is not just a tour, but an opportunity for you to access all areas…

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2577/

The Whisky Dinner at The Bank NEW to 2022

Join world renowned French Chef, resident of Islay and author Martine Nouet at The Bank Restaurant for the definitive whisky dinner. A four-course dinner matched with the very best whiskies from the one of the largest selections of privately held casks in the world.

Co-hosted with Ian Logan from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, the dinner will be an opportunity to enjoy not only great whiskies but also a wonderful menu created by Martine especially for this dinner.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2718/959:7475/

Whisky Auction 2022

The only whisky auction during the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, and an event not to be missed. Returning after a break due to covid pandemic the Craigellachie Village Council will be holding a Whisky Auction in the Craigellachie Village Hall to raise funds for the village hall and recreation facilities in the village.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2201/959:6902/

Ballindalloch Whisky and Chocolate Immersive Sensory Experience NEW to 2022

This is an interactive tasting experiment to learn about the wonders of pairing different age statement whiskies with some of the highest quality craft chocolate in the world. From a new make to a whisky that is nearly 30-years-old, matured in a range of traditional casks, you will have the unique opportunity to do this tasting alongside the McPherson-Grant family and the Ballindalloch whisky creation team.

https://tickets.spiritofspeyside.com/event/959:2599/