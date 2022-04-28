The GlenAllachie mit drei UK-exklusive Bottlings und Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive Abfüllung

Die in der Speyside ansässige The GlenAllachie Distillery stellt drei neue Single Cask Abfüllungen (allerdings als UK-exklusives) sowie ihre Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive Abfüllung vor.

Die UK-exklusive Bottlings sind:

The GlenAllachie 2011 – 11 yo Premier Cru Classé barrique (59,9% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £100

(59,9% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £100 The GlenAllachie 2011 – 10 yo Port Hogshead (56,5% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £95

(56,5% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £95 The GlenAllachie 2012 – 9 yo Peated Bourbon Barrel (60,1% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £90

Diese Drei werden im nächsten Monat bei Fachhändlern in Großbritannien erhältlich sein.

Exklusiv bei der The GlenAllachie Distillery während des Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festivals (27. April – 2. Mai) für einen UVP von £175 (knapp 210€) erhältlich ist:

The GlenAllachie 2006 – 15 yo Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive (59,4% Vol.) Der Single Malt reifte in einem Bourbon-Fass und einem Oloroso-Puncheon in Erstbefüllung. Anschließend wurde beide in ein Oloroso Sherry Butt umgefüllt, welches zuvor 55 Jahre im Solera-System eingesetzt wurden.