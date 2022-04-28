Donnerstag, 28. April 2022, 19:57:32
Suche auf Seite
Neue WhiskysSchottlandSpeyside

The GlenAllachie mit drei UK-exklusive Bottlings und Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive Abfüllung

Aus einem Bestand von über 50.000 Fässern wählte Billy Walker die Casks für diese Abfüllungen aus

Die in der Speyside ansässige The GlenAllachie Distillery stellt drei neue Single Cask Abfüllungen (allerdings als UK-exklusives) sowie ihre Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive Abfüllung vor.

Die UK-exklusive Bottlings sind:

  • The GlenAllachie 2011 – 11 yo Premier Cru Classé barrique (59,9% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £100
  • The GlenAllachie 2011 – 10 yo Port Hogshead (56,5% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £95
  • The GlenAllachie 2012 – 9 yo Peated Bourbon Barrel (60,1% Vol.) mit einer UVP von £90

Diese Drei werden im nächsten Monat bei Fachhändlern in Großbritannien erhältlich sein.

Exklusiv bei der The GlenAllachie Distillery während des Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festivals (27. April – 2. Mai) für einen UVP von £175 (knapp 210€) erhältlich ist:

The GlenAllachie 2006 – 15 yo Spirit of Speyside Festival Exclusive (59,4% Vol.) Der Single Malt reifte in einem Bourbon-Fass und einem Oloroso-Puncheon in Erstbefüllung. Anschließend wurde beide in ein Oloroso Sherry Butt umgefüllt, welches zuvor 55 Jahre im Solera-System eingesetzt wurden.

SourceThe whisky business
Vorheriger ArtikelWhisky im Bild: Baustellenbesuche auf Islay
Nächster ArtikelRolf Kaspar GmbH bringt An Fear Grinn nach Deutschland

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X