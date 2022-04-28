Den, der eigenen Aussage nach kleinsten unabhängigen Abfüller, An Fear Grinn bringt die Rolf Kaspar GmbH jetzt auch nach Deutschland. Das erste hier erhältliche Bottling heißt Móinteach, mehr dazu in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Rolf Kaspar GmbH bringt An Fear Grinn nach Deutschland

Auf der letzten Whisky Fair Rhein Ruhr in Düsseldorf wurde bereits in kleinem Kreis von George Conneally, An Fear Grinn, dem ‚kleinsten unabhängigen Abfüller Irlands‘ seine Abfüllung ‚Móinteach‘ erstmals in Deutschland vorgestellt. Nur wenige der 1.000 Flaschen sind nach Deutschland gekommen.

Der Móinteach besticht durch ein ausgezeichnetes Preis-Genuss-Verhältnis, ein köstliches, cremiges Mundgefühl und (er ist peated!) eine wunderbar eingebundene Rauchnote. Dazu der Abfüller:

An Fear Grinn Móinteach

Continuing the peated theme sees the new inaugural expression of Irish style móinteach (peaty) triple distilled Single Malt whiskey, from an Fear Grinn

Hand filled and labeled. Non-chill filtered-Triple distilled.

Aromas: Rich, deep aromas of sweet smoke, warm apple tart and notes of wild orange and pure lemon oils, heady aromas of earthy woodland green herbs and earl grey tea.

Palate: Mouthfilling and creamy with peppery sweet peat, warm lemon pastry and crisp, tangy green apples, dark rich melted toffee layering in concert with a heady mix of rich spice and well ripened yellow fruits.

Finish: Lovely warm mellow peat finish, with the green and yellow fruit notes combining perfectly to linger on the palate and a warm fadaway into a sweet tea finale.

EVP 64,-EUR

inkl. MwSt.

46% Vol.

0,7l Flasche