Einladung zum Spirit of Speyside-Festival – mit neuem Video zu den Veranstaltungen

Die Veranstalter des Spirit of Speyside Festivals 2022 sind mitten in den Vorbereitungsarbeiten für die sechs Tage voller Veranstaltungen, die sich vom 27. April bis 2. Mai 2022 erstrecken. In der nachfolgenden Aussendung berichten sie vom Stand der Dinge, picken einige Rosinen aus dem Veranstaltungskuchen und präsentieren das Festival in einem über vier Minuten langen Video, das wir hier natürlich gerne für Sie bereitstellen:

DISCOVER WHISKY AND SO MUCH MORE AT SCOTLAND’S LARGEST WHISKY FESTIVAL

One of the world’s largest whisky festivals is gearing up for a jam packed six-day celebration at the end of the month and the team behind the event is encouraging people to book tickets, travel and accommodation now to avoid disappointment.

Speyside’s draw to local, national, and international visitors with a taste for Scotland’s national drink is evident as almost half of the 550 events within the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival have already sold out. Ticket sales have highlighted the thirst for in-person events whilst cementing the region’s place on the map as a top travel destination.

The Festival, which runs from 27 April to 2 May, will give ticket holders exclusive access to world famous distilleries usually off-limits to the public, whilst allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the region and discover all that Speyside has to offer, from rolling mountains to the Moray coastline and the very best of Scotland’s larder.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said:

“With such a vast range of events on offer, there really is something for everyone and we have brand new additions to the 2022 Festival which are proving very popular already. “It’s so encouraging to know that people from all across the globe are, once again, gearing up to travel to the heart of Malt Whisky Country to discover all that Speyside has to offer; be that the abundance of distilleries, our spectacular landscapes and outdoor sports or our world-renowned hospitality. “With just three weeks to go until the first full festival returns after the pandemic, there is still time to buy tickets. We also urge visitors to organise their travel in the area and accommodation to avoid disappointment and make the very most of our festival experience.”

Visit Moray Speyside lists the best that the region has to offer and if you are planning a trip to Speyside you will find everything you need here.

For the adventurous, or those seeking something off the beaten track we recommend the Livet Illicit experience; you’ll travel in classic Land Rover Safari vehicles and local guides will have exclusive access to several historical whisky smuggling sites in the Glenlivet hills. You will be sworn to secrecy whilst drinking the recently released The Glenlivet 12 year old ‚Illicit Still‘ malt.

For a true taste of the Moray coast, there is a Whisky and Seafood Experience; a collaboration between two local businesses, Benromach Distillery and The Bothy Bistro, who will showcase some hand-crafted single malt paired with the freshest seafood from the Moray coast.

For those who wish to take a stroll through Speyside, we recommend the Wildlife and Whisky Heritage Walk; a guided wildlife walk with a difference. Experience what it is like to walk among beautiful oak trees that help give whisky, as it matures in oak casks, many of the distinctive flavours we enjoy. This walk is perfect for anyone who likes learning about nature in a relaxed outdoor environment.

To view the full line-up and purchase tickets, please visit the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website .