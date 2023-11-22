Diageo bringt „The Twelve“ by Casks of Distinction (mit Video)

Das Segment der Luxuswhiskys ist um eine Facette reicher – oder vielmehr: Ein bislang nicht öffentlich kommuniziertes Programm von Diageo tritt nun an die Öffentlichkeit, auch wenn der Zugang wie bisher eher beschränkt ist. Mit ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction präsentiert Diageo zwölf ausgesuchte Fässer, die in Präsentationen rund um die Welt einem ausgesuchten Publikum mit Samples vorgestellt werden und dann wohl im Rahmen des Privatkundenprogramms „Cask of Distinction“ verkauft werden. Die Präsentationen sind „invitation only“, und man wird dort unter anderem Samples eines Linkwood 1990, eines Blair Athol 1993 oder eines Talisker 43yo verkosten können – allesamt Fässer, die von „Weltklasse-Blendern weltweit“ als „Top Class“ eingestuft wurden.

Die zum Programm herausgegebene Pressemitteilung finden Sie untenstehend:

THE PINNACLE OF LUXURY SPIRITS CONNOISSEURSHIP REVEALED AS DIAGEO ANNOUNCES, ‘THE TWELVE’ BY CASKS OF DISTINCTION

An unparalleled selection of Scotch whiskies from one of the industry’s most established cask programmes is revealed for the first time

Wednesday 22nd November, London: A selection of historic casks from one of the whisky industry’s most diverse cask programmes is being revealed for the first time. ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction, represents the pinnacle of the rarest and most exceptional whiskies from Diageo’s stocks and is an opportunity to become part of the craft and legacy of Scotch whisky.

Drawn from Diageo’s entire stocks distilled across the country, twelve casks of Scotch whisky have been put forward by Diageo’s master whisky makers for this unique showcase that are by nature never to be repeated or created again. Now, for the first time, these casks will be exclusively revealed.

‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction will be unveiled at exclusive showcases across the world in Autumn 2023 to selected individuals at private tasting ceremonies in global locations including Singapore, London and New York. Attendance at the presentation of ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction is by invitation only, with this highly exclusive occasion being the chance to become part of a unique, global community of whisky aficionados.

Specially invited guests have the opportunity to taste some of the liquids that make up The Twelve, appreciating the crafting of such exceptional expressions from the experts themselves.

Using the expertise of the master whisky makers, twelve casks were selected which they deemed naturally came into their own this year and gave a varied but considered reflection of everything that the Casks of Distinction can offer. These are casks that reflect the nature of the programme, entirely unique, distilled on a single day many decades ago, and representative of a captured moment in that distillery’s lifetime.

Hand curated by a team of experts out of millions of casks, some of the exceptional whiskies revealed include a Linkwood from 1990 ranked Top Class by blenders worldwide and a Blair Athol from 1993 matured in ex-sherry casks. Representing some of the oldest whiskies amongst The Twelve, a 43-Year Old Talisker, extraordinarily vigorous for its age, and a 49-Year-Old Port Dundas, distilled at one of the most respected distilleries in Scotland, will be presented.

Dr Craig Wilson, one of the master whisky makers behind Casks of Distinction said: “The team dedicates more than 4,200 hours a year to sourcing, tasting, and assessing casks for the necessary qualities and character to become a Cask of Distinction. This is a very special moment to unveil some of the world’s most exceptional whisky, representing twelve exceptional expressions from twelve unique casks”

Diageo’s Casks of Distinction programme offers direct access to the largest reserve of rare spirits in the world and allows clients the opportunity to own a fully mature cask of exceptional quality whisky, sourced directly from a range of some of Scotland’s most historic distilleries.

James Mackay, Global Private Client Director, said:

“Established in 2017, Casks of Distinction is a whisky experience like no other. Standing as one of the longest running cask ownership programmes of its kind in the world, it offers a near peerless diversity and range of rare and exceptional single casks whiskies directly from Diageo-owned distilleries. The casks that are selected for the programme have long remained a privilege of only a few but now for the first time we are unveiling twelve timeless opportunities in a first of its kind annual showcase.”

Once part of the Cask of Distinction programme you gain exclusive access to a host of benefits as well as becoming part of a unique, global community of whisky connoisseurs and collectors. These benefits include access to the home of Casks of Distinction in Royal Deeside to visit and appreciate their cask during the optional additional maturation period for up to another five years. The owner will also have access to a team who can develop a variety of tailored experiences made available at the distilleries their casks originally hail from.

In 2022, two of the rarest and most valuable casks of Single Malt Scotch Whisky in existence, selected as part of the Casks of Distinction programme, were sold at Sotheby’s for over $1million each. Sourced directly from the dwindling original ‘ghost’ stocks of the iconicdistilleries Brora and Port Ellen, each was auctioned with the opportunity to collaborate on a commission with internationally acclaimed artists Ini Archibong and Trey Ratcliff, creating one-off pieces that reflect the distilleries and their whisky.

To find out more about the Casks of Distinction programme and to enquire into Diageo’s private client services, visit: www.diageorareandexceptional.com

About Casks of Distinction

Casks of Distinction is the private sale of individual casks of rare and exceptional whisky from the pinnacle of Diageo’s extensive cask collection in Scotland. A Cask of Distinction is chosen by a team of master whisky makers following repeated tastings and analysis. Only the rarest and most unique casks are selected for the exclusive programme reflecting the quality, craft and expertise of Diageo’s whisky custodians.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).