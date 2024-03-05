Dienstag, 05. März 2024, 16:14:31
Die Ahascragh Distillery produziert ihren ersten New Make

Die neue Brennerei in Galway/Irland nutzt ausschließlich erneuerbare Energie

Nachdem die Ahascragh Distillery im letzten Jahr öffnete, produzierte die Brennerei in Galway/Irland jetzt ihren ersten New Make. Die von Gareth und Michelle McAllister gegründete Destillerie nutzt ausschließlich erneuerbare Energie aus Wind und Sonne, kombiniert mit Wärmepumpentechnologie, Wärmerückgewinnung und Energiespeichersystemen.Vor dem St. Patrick’s Day nächste Woche wird die Ahascragh Distillery den „Irish Whiskey grün machen“.

Gareth McAllister, Gründer und Geschäftsführer der Ahascragh Distillery, sagte:

“We are thrilled to have reached the point where we have a zero-energy emissions spirit flow coming from the copper stills in our distillery.“

“It has been a long journey to get the process right, but this milestone represents our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reinforces our belief that responsible business practices are not just good for the planet but essential for the future of our industry. Ahascragh Distillery looks forward to continuing its sustainability journey, contributing to a more resilient future for the Irish food and drink sector.”

Gareth und Michelle McAllister
SourceWhisky magazine
