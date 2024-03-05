Whisky Auctioneer bringt weltweit erste Auktion mit Whiskys, die von Frauen geschaffen oder inspiriert wurden

„The Demeter Collection“ ist der Titel einer Sammlung von 18 Lots (Whiskys und Whiskyserien), die von Frauen geschaffen oder inspiriert wurden – und die von Whiskyauctioneer.com gemeinsam mit OurWhisky Foundation von Becky Paskin für die Online-Auktion ab 29. März auf der Webseite des Auktionators zusammengestellt wurde. Die zur Versteigerung gelangenden Whiskys umfassen junge Whiskys wie den Nc’nean Aon 17-302 bis hin zu einen 44 Jahre alten Dalmore. Manche sind sogar sogenannte „one of one“ – also absolute Einzelstücke.

Der Erlös der Versteigerung geht an die OurWhisky Foundation für Mentorship-Programme und andere Projekte, die Frauen im Whiskybusiness fördern.

Wir bringen hier für Sie alle Infos in Form einer Presseaussendung, und danach eine PFD-Liste aller Lots dieser Auktion mit allen Beschreibungen. Bei Interesse können Sie sich für die Auktion hier registrieren

WHISKY AUCTIONEER HOLDS WORLD’S FIRST AUCTION DEDICATED TO WOMEN IN WHISKY

Whisky Auctioneer, the leading global online whisky and spirits auction platform, will host the world’s very first auction dedicated to recognising the achievements and contributions of women in the sector. The auction is in partnership with OurWhisky Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting, recognising and empowering professional women in whisky. It will offer whisky enthusiasts and collectors from around the world the opportunity to acquire rare bottles while supporting a worthy cause.

Named after the goddess of grain, The Demeter Collection will feature a curated selection of unique releases, all of which have been crafted and inspired by the industry’s most talented women. Each bottle in the collection will not only showcase the craft involved in distillation and maturation, but also highlight compelling stories of the women involved in their creation.

The inaugural auction will run from March 29 to April 8 at www.whiskyauctioneer.com . Funds raised from the auction, including Whisky Auctioneer’s buyer’s fees, will be donated to the OurWhisky Foundation in support of its work providing initiatives and projects that support women working in whisky. This includes its widely acclaimed mentorship programme , groundbreaking stock image library, The Modern Face of Whisky, and work with brands and stakeholders to build a more welcoming, diverse and inclusive industry.

Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“Historically, our industry has lacked diversity, and that’s something we’re determined to change. To that end, we have been delighted to witness the incredible achievements of The OurWhisky Foundation and are thrilled to host this auction and shine a spotlight on the stories of women within our industry. “The Demeter Collection is an exciting group of one-of-a-kind and collectible bottlings from very diverse distilleries. Our hope is that this auction will not only catch the attention of enthusiasts and collectors worldwide to raise important funds for The OurWhisky Foundation, but also inspire current and future generations of women in whisky.”

The world’s first survey of women in the global whisky industry conducted by the OurWhisky Foundation last year revealed widespread sexism and bias. More than 80% of respondents making, selling and promoting whisky reported being asked by both colleagues and consumers if they even like the spirit, with a staggering 89% agreeing that consumers still widely perceive whisky to be a man’s drink.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, added:

“Despite her important role within Greek mythology, Demeter remains one of the lesser-known of the Olympians, her story largely untold in popular culture. Yet her heroic tale of overcoming obstacles to support her daughter, all while sharing her knowledge and wisdom with others, embodies many similar values as the OurWhisky Foundation.

“Just like Demeter’s sidelining in pop culture, women’s contributions to whisky have been vastly under-recognised. Through the Demeter Collection we want to honour the grain goddess and tell the untold stories of women in whisky, while raising much-needed funds to enable the OurWhisky Foundation to support, recognise and empower future generations of women in the industry.”

A total of 18 lots will be included in Whisky Auctioneer’s March auction. Highlights include exclusive expressions from distilleries such as an exclusive 32 year old blend from House of Hazelwood, The Loch Lomond Sonata Collection, a 44 year old commemorative bottling of Dalmore celebrating whisky maker Margaret Nicol’s 50th anniversary, a 20 year old Ardbeg created by master blender Gillian Macdonald to celebrate 20 years in the industry and an inaugural cask release from Cooper King distillery.

The auction will be hosted online from March 29, coinciding with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. To register for the auction, click HERE .

Full lot listing:

Aberfeldy 40 Year Old

Ardbeg Twenty

Arbikie Farm Experience + Hand-filled Rye Whisky

Atonia’s Legacy: The Sarah Burgess Edition

Cooper King Cask No. 1: Inaugural Release

Cotswolds Distillery One of One

CRN57

House of Hazelwood: The Long View

JJ Corry x Tipperary: The Founders Bottles #1

Laphroaig 25 Year Old: The Bessie Williamson Story

Loch Lomond Sonata Collection

Nc’nean Aon 17-302

SMWS Christmas on the Beach

Strathearn Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Borders Distillery IWD Quarter Cask

The Dalmore 44 Years Old

The GlenDronach 30 Year Old Single Cask

Wire Works Love, Sweat & Tears