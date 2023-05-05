Der älteste Scotch Whisky der Welt „Macallan The Reach 81yo“ wird bei whiskyauctioneer.com versteigert

Am 8. Mai, dem kommenden Montag, wird es feststehen, wer den ältesten Scotch Whisky der Welt, den The Macallan The Reach 81yo, bei der Versteigerung von whiskyauctioneer.com für sich beanspruchen kann. Zur Zeit liegt das Höchstgebot bei über 200.000 Pfund, also schon sehr deutlich über dem Ausgabepreis des Vorjahrs, wo man an die 120.000 Euro auf den Tisch legen musste, aber noch unter dem erzielten Höchstgebot aus dem Oktober 2022, als er um über 300.000 Euro den Zuschlag erhielt.

Die Auktion hat allerdings auch noch andere Highlights zu bieten, und bei denen muss man – Stand heute – doch deutlich weniger tief in die Tasche greifen: Wie wäre es zum Beispiel mit einem Ardbeg 1973 von Samaroli, der zur Zeit um 1.150 Pfund zu haben ist?

Mehr Infos über die Versteigerung und den The Reach hier in der Presseaussendung:

WORLD’S OLDEST SCOTCH WHISKY IS JEWEL IN THE CROWN OF WHISKY AUCTIONEER’S LATEST AUCTION

In the world of prolific whiskies, one name reigns supreme – The Macallan. And while the world is revelling in the UK’s royal news on Monday 8 May, one lucky bidder will be celebrating for a different reason.

They will be proud new owners of the oldest Macallan ever, The Macallan 1940 Reach 81 Year Old, when Whisky Auctioneer’s April Auction draws to a close.

This is another chapter in Whisky Auctioneer’s history of bringing the oldest and rarest Macallan to their online auctions. In 2020 The Macallan 1926 60 Year Old made global headlines when it was sold via Whisky Auctioneer for £1 million.

The Macallan ‘Reach’ is currently sitting at £200,500 with bids placed from whisky lovers across the world including those in the UK, the US, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Joe Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“Offering The Macallan ‘Reach’ in our auction for the first time is a piece of whisky history. We’re not surprised to already see significant interest from bidders across the globe hoping to crown their collections with the oldest single malt whisky ever to be released. “It sits in spectacular company this month, with other sought-after age statements from The Glenturret, Karuizawa and Bowmore, fascinating independent bottlings and revered expressions from Scotland’s keenly-missed closed distilleries such as Rosebank and Port Ellen.”

Additional auction highlights include other Macallan expressions such as The Macallan’s Fine and Rare series of sought-after vintages, The 1950 Tales of The Macallan Lalique Decanter and also a full collection of James Bond 60th Anniversary decade releases. Also, collectors’ favourites such as the “Private Eye” release which was bottled in 1996 to mark the 35th Anniversary of Private Eye magazine.

Sitting alongside these gems are over 7,500 lots of rare and collectable whiskies from around the world including:

Glenturret 1972 50 Year Old Lalique – Presented in a beautiful handmade decanter inspired by barley and designed by Marc Larminaux, Artistic and Creative Director at renowned French crystal-maker, Lalique.

Presented in a beautiful handmade decanter inspired by barley and designed by Marc Larminaux, Artistic and Creative Director at renowned French crystal-maker, Lalique. Over 100 Bottles of Rare Highland Park – Renowned for their stand-out aesthetics and quality of whisky, whiskies from Highland Park are increasingly sought after. Highlights include historic releases from the 1970s of their ‘Magnus labels’ and old vintages bottled in dumpy style bottles for Italian importers, Ferraretto Import.

Renowned for their stand-out aesthetics and quality of whisky, whiskies from Highland Park are increasingly sought after. Highlights include historic releases from the 1970s of their ‘Magnus labels’ and old vintages bottled in dumpy style bottles for Italian importers, Ferraretto Import. Remarkable Rosebank – Iconic bottlings from the lost Lowland distillery, recently acquired by Ian Macleod Distillers, who have a view to resurrect this beloved distillery in the near future. Highlights include a full ‘Rosebank Roses’ collection and revered 1960s vintage bottlings.

– Iconic bottlings from the lost Lowland distillery, recently acquired by Ian Macleod Distillers, who have a view to resurrect this beloved distillery in the near future. Highlights include a full ‘Rosebank Roses’ collection and revered 1960s vintage bottlings. Karuizawa 50 Year Olds – one of Japan’s legendary lost distilleries, the reverence for which only grows as the remaining stock continues to thin.

one of Japan’s legendary lost distilleries, the reverence for which only grows as the remaining stock continues to thin. LeNell’s Red Hook Rye 23 Year Old – The result of the relationship between LeNell’s Ltd in Brooklyn, New York and Kentucky Bourbon Distillers in Bardstown. Just four barrels of 23- and 24-year-old rye from the depths of Warehouse G were selected. These casks were individually bottled between 112.8 to 117.6 proof. This example was drawn from barrel #2.

For more information about Whisky Auctioneer’s April Auction please see here.