Zwei Whiskys aus Lost Bourbon Distilleries könnten 36.000 Euro bei Auktion erzielen

Echte Raritäten kommen ab heute bei Whisky Auctioneer unter den Hammer: Der D.H. Cromwell 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon aus der ehemaligen Stitzel-Weller Distillery ist mit 72 Flaschen der seltenste Bourbon von dort, und der Boone’s Knoll 1974 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon aus der Pennco Distillery, die man heute als Michter’s Distillery kennt. Gemeinsam könnten sie in der Auktion bis zu 40.000 Dollar erzielen. Neben diesen beiden Highlights finden sich aber noch andere sehr seltene Abfüllungen, die unter Umständen zu einem etwas günstigeren Preis zu ersteigern sein werden.

Mehr dazu im nachfolgenden Text, der uns von der Auktionsseite zur Verfügung gestellt wurde:

RARE AMERICAN WHISKEYS MAKE THEIR ONLINE AUCTION DEBUT

Whiskey from two of America’s most legendary closed distilleries will appear for the first time on the online secondary market this month. From May 26 to June 5 Whisky Auctioneer will present two fabled and extremely rare bottles from Kentucky’s Stitzel-Weller and Pennsylvania’s Pennco (later known as Michter’s).

The auction’s standout offering will be a bottle of D.H. Cromwell 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, of which only 72 bottles were produced. This is one of the rarest Stitzel-Weller bourbons ever released and current estimates predict a hammer price of up to $30,000 USD (circa. €27K/£24K). The bottle also pays tribute to legendary bar owner, Helen Cromwell, or better known as ‘Dirty Helen’, a nickname derived from her taste for foul language and famous belief that the only choice for her customers was either Bourbon or Scotch.

Accompanying the bottle at online auction for the first time and estimated to fetch $5,000-10,000 USD is a bottling of Boone’s Knoll 1974 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon. This whiskey was bottled from the same batch as one of the world’s most valuable whiskeys, the A.H. Hirsch 1974 Reserve. Distilled at Michter’s distillery in Pennsylvania (then known as Pennco), the whiskey holds so much allure, it has even had an entire book written about it: „The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste“ by Charles K Cowdery.

Joe Wilson, head curator at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“It is becoming increasingly rare to come across a bottle of whiskey that has never appeared at an online auction before, which makes discoveries like these all the more exciting. “These two near-mythical releases from one of American whiskey’s most celebrated bottlers, containing whisky from two legendary distilleries, will make our May auction one of our most exciting yet for rare bourbon enthusiasts and collectors.“

Another notable highlight in the auction is a bottle of Van Winkle Selection 17 Year Old – Lot H, which is offered at an online auction outside of the U.S. for the very first time. Originally destined for the Japanese market, the whiskey was bottled under the careful guidance of Julian Van Winkle III at Boone County Distillery.

The auction also includes a legendary bottle of LeNell’s Red Hook Rye 23 Year Old as well as a variety of vintage American whiskeys from Old Fitzgerald, Eagle Rare and Wild Turkey. There will be a number of Scotch whisky highlights including over 500 lots of The Macallan, a 50-year-old from Bowmore on Islay, interesting limited editions from Johnnie Walker and a rare collection of 1950s and 1960s whiskies from the Highland Park Distillery on Orkney. To register for the auction, click HERE.