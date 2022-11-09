Ardbeg 1974 erzielt mit 35.000 Pfund höchsten jemals für eine Ardbeg-Flasche bezahlten Auktions-Preis

Fass Nummer 2742, mit Newmake bei Ardbeg am 17. Juni 1974 befüllt und ins Lagerhaus gebracht, wurde nach 31 Jahren am 20. September 2005 in gerade einmal 36 Flaschen abgefüllt. Jetzt, 17 Jahre danach, wurde eine dieser Flaschen bei whiskyauctioneer. com versteigert – und erzielte den höchsten Preis, den eine einzelne Flasche Ardbeg jemals bei Auktionen erzielen konnte: 35.000 Pfund, mit heutigem Kurs 39.900 Euro.

Mitgeboten haben übrigens auch deutsche Interessenten (gewonnen hat letztlich aber ein Bieter aus der Schweiz – wir gratulieren herzlich).

Hier die Infos, die uns whiskyauctioneer.com für Sie übermittelt hat:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

RECORD BREAKING HAMMER PRICE FOR A SINGLE BOTTLE OF ARDBEG

Following its world-renowned £16m cask sale earlier this year, Ardbeg’s success continues.

The island-based distillery founded in 1815, has broken auction records on the world’s leading whisky auction platform, Whisky Auctioneer, proving Ardbeg continues to be one of the most recognisable and collectable names in Islay whisky. One of only 36 bottles from cask #2742, the smallest-ever official single cask release from the distillery, has achieved a hammer price of £35,000, a record for a single bottle of Ardbeg.

Joe Wilson, Head Curator & Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“As Whisky Auctioneer continues to grow, instances of auctioning a bottle for the first time have become rarer yet all the more special. We were hugely excited to be lucky enough to encounter this near-mythical single cask from Ardbeg, notable for its important vintage as well as its tiny 36-bottle yield. Ardbeg is a distillery with a somewhat tumultuous past, but since the turn of the century has deservedly become one of the world’s most desired whiskies, as evidenced by the high international interest in both this bottle and its incredible result.”

1974 is a legendary vintage at Ardbeg as it contains the last batch of spirit to have been made using exclusively on-site-peated malt. The use of externally-peated malt after 1974 caused a change in style, which makes these vintages incredibly sought after, as they represent the final ‘old-school’ Ardbegs

The bottles from this cask #2742 were originally only available to hotel bars around the world, so many will have been opened or consumed.

The Single Cask Ardbeg #2742 filled on 14 June 1974 and bottled 31 years later on 20 September 2005.

Bidders from the UK, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland all competed for the bottle, before it reached a final hammer price of £35,000 (plus commissions) on Monday 7 November. The winning bidder was based in Switzerland.