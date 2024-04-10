Auktion für die OurWhisky Foundation zur Anerkennung von Frauen in der Whiskybranche bringt nahezu 50.000 Pfund

Ein respektables Ergebnis erzielte die erste Versteigerung der Demeter-Collection, veranstaltet von der Whisky-Auktionsplattform Whiskey Auctioneer. Der Endzuschlagspreis für 19 speziell kuratierte Losen betrug 43.614 Britische Pfund.

Nicht nur verzichtete das Auktionhaus auf die Gebühren, sondern es wurde auch die Käuferprovision von Whiskey Auctioneer an die OurWhisky Foundation gespendet, sodass sich der Gesamtbetrag auf 49.065,75 Pfund erhöhte.

Den Zuschlag erhielten Bieter aus Großbritannien, den USA, Irland, Lettland und Belgien. Das höchste Gebot konnte dabei ein seltener 44-jährigen Dalmore erzielen, der in Würdigung des fünf Jahrzehnte langen Engagement von Margaret Nicols für die Whiskyindustrie als Blend-Controllerin bei Whyte & Mackay abgefüllt wurde.

Mehr zu der Auktion nachfolgend:

NEARLY £50K RAISED IN FIRST AUCTION RECOGNISING WOMEN IN WHISKY

The Demeter Collection – created to recognise the work of women in the whisky sector – has raised nearly £50,000 at auction for the OurWhisky Foundation.

The inaugural Demeter Collection hosted by the leading global whisky auction platform Whisky Auctioneer , achieved a final hammer price of £43,614 from 19 specially curated lots. Alongside waiving their auction seller fees, Whisky Auctioneer’s buyer’s commission was donated to the OurWhisky Foundation, bringing the total to £49,065.75.

Winning bids came from the UK, USA, Ireland, Latvia and Belgium. The prestigious top bid was claimed by a rare 44-year-old Dalmore, created to honour Margaret Nicol’s remarkable five decades of dedication to the whisky industry as a blend controller at Whyte & Mackay. This exclusive bottle achieved a hammer price of £12,500, marking a fitting tribute to Nicol’s illustrious career.

Funds raised will be donated to the OurWhisky Foundation to help further its work providing initiatives and projects that support women working in whisky. Ongoing projects include its widely acclaimed mentorship programme , which by the end of this year will have directly supported 200 women in their careers; a new, enhanced series of trade and consumer networking and tasting events; and the development of its online magazine, The Cut, into a valuable educational resource. Applications for the next mentorship intake have opened this week.

Joe Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

„It has been a privilege for us to support the OurWhisky Foundation in providing not just a platform for this ground-breaking sale, but also to promote the contributions of women to the industry as a whole. From the distilleries and independent bottlers who generously donated to the bidders from across the world, it is incredible to see whisky lovers come together to make a real difference.“

The OurWhisky Foundation is the world’s first non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting, recognising and empowering professional women in whisky across the globe, while advocating for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, added:

“We’re blown away by the fantastic amount raised from the inaugural Demeter Collection. The OurWhisky Foundation provides much-needed support and guidance for women in whisky as well as the wider industry, but we are in desperate need of funding if we’re to continue providing our services. Thanks to Whisky Auctioneer, all our lot donors and the hundreds of bidders coming together over a shared love of a dram, the fantastic amount raised will help us continue making whisky an inclusive space for everyone.”

Among noteworthy outcomes was the hammer price of £9,700 for a unique 20-year-old Ardbeg, crafted as a tribute to the 20-year legacy of master blender Gillian MacDonald. In addition, the first bottle drawn from the inaugural cask at Derbyshire’s White Peak Distillery, Wire Works‘ Love, Sweat & Tears fetched an impressive £3,350 and the Loch Lomond Sonata Collection, a creative trio of whiskies curated to explore peat, sold for £2,200.

Atonia’s Legacy, the inaugural blend in a series of whiskies to celebrate the Demeter Collection, reached a hammer price of £1,650. Blended by Sarah Burgess of The Lakes Distillery, it marks a strong start to this innovative, groundbreaking series.