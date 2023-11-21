OurWhisky Foundation erweitert ihre Bildbibliothek für die kommenden Feiertage

Im April stellte die OurWhisky Foundation ihre kostenlos nutzbare Bildbibliothek „Modern Face of Whisky“ vor, um die Vielfalt der heutigen Whiskytrinkenden jenseits des männlichen Stereotyps genauer darzustellen wir berichteten).

Die erste Kollektion, die in Zusammenarbeit mit der australischen Fotografin Jo Hanley entstand, kann bisher 4,5 Millionen Aufrufe und 40.000 Downloads aufweisen. Die Bilder wurden sowohl in gedruckten als auch in digitalen Medien veröffentlicht, darunter The Scotsman, The Independent, Daily Mail, The Herald Scotland und Drinks International und The Drinks Business. Unterstützt wurde das Projekt von folgenden Unternehmen aus der Branche: Glenfiddich, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Distill Ventures, The Glenlivet, Brown-Forman, Whyte & Mackay, Glenmorangie, Diageo, Heaven Hill, Edrington, Compass Box und The Glenturret.

Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit der preisgekrönten Fotografin Christina Kernohan (vom British Journal of Photography zur Gewinnerin des Portrait of Britain 2023 gekürt) kann die OurWhisky Foundation ihr Bildangebot um 20 Bilder erweitern. Diese Bilder unter dem Thema „Festive Celebration“ als Teil der Bildbibliothek „Modern Face of Whiskey“ sind auf Pixabay, Pexels und der Website der OurWhisky Foundation verfügbar.

Mehr Informationen zur OurWhisky Foundation und zu den neuen Bilder in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

WORLD’S FIRST WHISKY IMAGE LIBRARY GETS FESTIVE

Non-profit organisation the OurWhisky Foundation has collaborated with award-winning photographer Christina Kernohan to create a festive-themed second series in its ‘Modern Face of Whisky’ stock image library, aiming to address and improve how female whisky drinkers are represented by the media.

The free-to-use library, which debuted in April 2023, comprises a series of professional photographs that enable the media, content creators and the wider industry to more accurately represent the diversity of today’s whisky drinker beyond the masculine stereotype. Now, an additional 20 images under the theme of ‘Festive Celebration’ have been added to the library, all shot by Glasgow-based portrait and lifestyle photographer Christina Kernohan.

Women remain scarce in whisky imagery, particularly on free stock image sites where they are most often depicted in lingerie, pregnant, or as gamblers and alcoholics. This lack of usable imagery means female whisky drinkers are rarely featured in the media – a recent survey by the OurWhisky Foundation found just 10% of women working in the industry felt they’re fairly portrayed by the media*.

Whisky’s masculine image has a direct effect on how women who drink and make whisky are treated by consumers; the same report found 89% of those in consumer-facing roles were often spoken over and had their knowledge questioned, while 70% have received inappropriate sexual remarks while at work. The Modern Face of Whisky library aims to address this imbalance by providing media with free-to-use images featuring a more accurate portrayal of whisky lovers, particularly women who now account for 36% of all whisky drinkers in the UK and USA**.

Christina Kernohan, who was named 2023 Portrait of Britain Winner by the British Journal of Photography, said:

“I’m aware of and have personally experienced bias and stereotyping within the whisky industry so I didn’t want to turn down an opportunity to be involved in trying to do something to counter it Showcasing diversity in imagery is vital across the board and particularly in whisky to counter the white, old man elitist energy it still often displays. “Whisky is delicious and varied, the process is fascinating and the people involved in its making have stories for days, which as a photographer is wonderful. So I’m all for helping dispel archaic ideas of who whisky should be drunk by and pushing against the system. It’s beyond time that these attitudes change.”

The first collection, shot in collaboration with Australian photographer Jo Hanley, has so far attracted 4.5 million views and 40,000 downloads, with the images featured in both print and digital media including The Scotsman, The Independent, Daily Mail, The Herald Scotland, Drinks International and The Drinks Business.

The image library has been backed by 13 leading whisky producers who have united in support of the OurWhisky Foundation’s ambition to provide a more accurate illustration of today’s whisky drinkers. They include: Glenfiddich, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Distill Ventures, The Glenlivet, Brown-Forman, Whyte & Mackay, Glenmorangie, Diageo, Heaven Hill, Edrington, Compass Box and The Glenturret.

Becky Paskin, whisky expert and founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, said:

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside Christina for the Modern Face of Whisky’s second collection. Christina shares our vision to evolve whisky’s image as a masculine drink into something anyone of any legal drinking age, gender or race can enjoy. Her beautiful photographs demonstrate the wonderful ways whisky can be enjoyed over the festive season, whether during a quiet, contemplative moment beside the fire, alongside a delicious festive spread, or as part of New Year celebrations with friends. “We also wanted to address the stereotype of whisky being a gift for men at this time of year, by portraying the suitability of the spirit as a perfect present for female whisky lovers too.”

The Modern Face of Whisky stock image library is available on Pixabay, Pexels and Unsplash, as well as on the OurWhisky Foundation’s website.

*source: Do You Even Like Whisky? Report, August 2023

**source: Distill Ventures New World of New World Whisky, September 2020