Urenkel von Fridtjof Nansen versteigert Whisky mit Holzstücken von Nansens Polarschiff FRAM

Whisky und Polarexpedition ist kein ganz neues, aber immer ein interessantes Thema – manche unserer Leser werden sich an den Nachbau des Shackleton-Whiskys durch Master Blender Richard Paterson vor gut zehn Jahren erinnern.

Jetzt gibt es wieder eine Gelegenheit, ein Stück Polargeschichte zu bekommen – allerdings weniger durch den Whisky, sondern durch die Beigabe zu ihn: Der Urenkel von Polarforscher Fridtjof Nansen versteigert für wohltätige Zwecke hundert Flaschen Whisky mit je einem Stück Holz der FRAM, dem Expeditionsschoner des Forschers. Der Whisky wurde von der Aurora Spirit Distillery in Lyngen, Norwegen (sie produzieren auch den Bivrost Whisky) gebrannt – mit nordischer Gerste und dem Wasser aus den Lyngen-Alpen. Versteigert werden die Flaschen bei whiskyauctioneer.com – und zwar ab 31. März bis 10. April.

Alles Wissenswerte dazu in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

LIMITED EDITION FRAM WHISKY TO BE AUCTIONED BY FRIDTJOF NANSEN’S GREAT-GRANDSON

Limited edition whisky with pieces of wood from Nansen’s polar ship, FRAM, to be released at auction to honour the Norwegian Arctic explorer and raise funds for Norwegian Aid.

It is 100 years since Arctic explorer, researcher, diplomat and humanitarian, Fridtjof Nansen (1861-1930) received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922. He won international fame for his endeavors to reach the North Pole on the vessel, Fram. In doing so, he reached a record northern latitude of 86°14′.

To celebrate this, Nansen is now being honoured with a whisky from Arctic Norway. Nicolai Nansen, Nansen’s great-grandson, together with ice skater, adventurer and polar explorer Asle T. Johansen, have taken the initiative to honour Fridtjof Nansen. Together with Aurora Spirit Distillery in Lyngen, they are now releasing their very own “Fram Whisky”.

Tor Petter W. Christensen, general manager at the world’s northernmost distillery, said:

„This will be a special bottle for several reasons. Fram Whisky is produced with Nordic barley and glacial water from the Lyngen Alps. This is again stored in a small oak barrel, where we have added pieces of wood from Nansen’s polar ship, FRAM. Through this process we have added flavour to the Whisky from the schooner itself“.

Nicolai Nansen has gained access to the pieces of wood from the famous sea vessel via the Fram museum in Oslo, Norway.

Nicolai Nansen commented:

„When, as a boy, I visited the Fram Museum on Bygdøy, where my great-grandfather’s polar ship is housed, I remember that there were some huge logs in the bow by the engine room. These were spare parts, i.e. timber to be used if the boat sprang a leak. And that’s where Asle T and I got the idea to get a piece of the wood from the ship to add an extra taste to the whisky.“