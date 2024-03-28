Die Macleans veröffentlichen Charity-Whisky aus Ardnamurchan für sauberes Wasser in Madagaskar

Charlie Maclean hat das Fass mit ausgesucht, seine drei Söhne und er stellen den Erlös der Aktion für die saubere Wasserversorgung in Madagaskar zur Verfügung (jede Flasche sorgt für lebenslang sauberes Wasser für zumindest eine Person) – und auch unsere Leser können mit dem Erwerb einer Flasche den guten Zweck unterstützen.

Der sechs Jahre alte Ardnamurchan Single Highland Malt ist der erste Release der Maclean Foundation, die vom Autor Charles Maclean MBE und seinen drei Söhnen, den Weltrekord-Ruderern Ewan, Jamie (Glasgow) und Lachlan (Edinburgh) gegründet wurde. Gemeinsam mit Alex Bruce hat man ein Fass ausgesucht, und die daraus abgefüllten Flaschen sind ab sofort bei Royal Mile Whiskies erhältlich – zum Preis von 115 Pfund pro Flasche (man liefert auch in die EU).

Charlie Maclean sagte dazu:

“The Maclean Foundation is my legacy. This is just the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Scotch whisky industry to turn donated casks into clean water. “The Scotch whisky industry has allowed me to make a living out of something I love, and it has made me very many friends. Inspired by my three sons working together, putting my knowledge and experience at the service of others to create long-term positive change is my way of saying thank you. We believe in our mission wholeheartedly. Big or small, every act of compassion, every act of adventure can make a change.”

Schon im Vorjahr hatte die Maclean Foundation mit einer Auktion Projekte für sauberes Wasser unterstützt (wir berichteten hier darüber). Mehr zur Maclean Foundation lesen Sie hier bei Royla Mile Whiskies, und hier können Sie eine Flasche des mit 58,4% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Ardnamurchan kaufen.

Official Tasting Notes from Charles Maclean

Nose – Immediately maritime, salt crystals, perhaps seaweed. Funnily enough there is also a faint aroma of flaking boat varnish. Beneath that, there is a distinct ashy character and also zesty lemon. It is a very fresh whisky. Then there is also peach peel. A cheerful, outdorr, fresh summers day whisky. With water it becomes more beachy and coastal.

Palate – A creamy texture, a sweetish start, distinctly salty in the mid palate and distinctly spicy as you swallow. With water it is much softer, with a slight oiliness, and the ashy note from before has developed in to a light smokiness. A spirit of the west coast, wild peninsula Ardnamurchan.