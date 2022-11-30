Donald Colville startet Marke Dalintober mit Crowdfunding und erstem Blended Malt

Die Dalintober Distillery in Campbeltown wurde von den Vorfahren von Donald Colville 1832 gegründet und arbeitete dort bis ins Jahr 1925. Nun möchte Donald (viele kennen ihn noch als Senior Global Scotch Ambassador bei Diageo) diese Marke wieder zu Leben erwecken – und baut dabei auf die Hilfe der Community. Mit einer Crowdfunding Kampagne auf Crowdfunder bietet er in diesem Anlauf (ein erster Versuch, die Errichtung der Destillerie direkt anzustoßen, fand im Februar 2021 statt) den Dalintober Blended Malt als Reward für die Beteiligung am Markenprojekt – ein in Fassstärke abgefüllter Blended Malt aus Campbeltown, der ab 70 Pfund plus Shipping Costs erhältlich ist. Versendet wird er Anfang des Jahres 2023.

Dalintober Blended Malt Scotch Whisky wird eine permanente Marke werden, die auch im Fachhandel zu finden ist, die erste Ausgabe allerdings (1832 Flaschen) ist den Unterstützern vorbehalten.

Wie Sie am Projekt teilhaben können und was es sonst noch darüber zu sagen gibt, finden Sie im Text von Donald Colville untenstehend und auf der Projektseite auf Crowdfunder. Wir wünschen dem Unterfangen jedenfalls einen erfolgreichen Start und eine ebenso erforlgreiche Zukunft:

Dear friends, I have some very exciting news to share. My dream, since joining the whisky industry two decades ago, has been to follow in the footsteps of my great great grandfather and I am proud to say that I am about to launch something that I am sure will honour his legacy.

In 1832 my great great grandfather, his business partner Peter Reid and Distiller Archibald McCorkindale built and opened Dalintober Distillery in my hometown of Campbeltown. The distillery operated up until 1925 when it sadly closed.

Fast forward to the present day and while rebuilding Dalintober Distillery on it’s original site in Campbeltown is not an option, the Dalintober brand lives on.

The Launch of Dalintober Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

I’m proud to say that the first launch is of a special cask strength Campbeltown Blended Malt, inspired by the original Dalintober livery. This is a commemorative bottling to honour Dalintober’ s rich history, before launching the next chapter with an exciting new design. This one of bottling contains only Single Malts from Campbeltown.

The commemorative bottling will be a limited edition of 1832 bottles, launching in November. These will be exclusively on a first come first serve basis, but please feel free to secure more than one bottle, and will be fulfilled early next year.

Dalintober Blended Malt Scotch Whisky will become a permanent release product that you will be able to find across key retailers and markets and have a modern interpretation of the old label… however this first bottling is a one off special release designed to celebrate the history of the brand while allowing for a fast start.

Why I need your support…

Starting a new business is never easy and although I’ve invested my own money, the initial costs involved are too high for me to cover on my own. By supporting me via Crowdfunder you’ll help me to avoid having to borrow and to strengthen the companies cash flow position.

Dalintober as a gift…

I am aware people might be keen for these to be presents for Christmas so there will be a gift certificate option for those who wish to gift a bottle of Dalintober over the festive period.

Legacy

By supporting Dalintober, you are joining us on a journey, revitalising a historic legacy and building a future.

Going forward you will be kept up to date with all that is happening with your bottle, you will be first to hear of exclusive future bottling’s and gain priority access and of future distillery projects.

Any questions please just ask via here, Email, Facebook, Instagram.

Donald

P.S. Shipping…

Shipping costs cannot be added to the cost of the reward so can I ask that you add the following as a donation…

UK – £10

Europe – £20

Rest of the World – £25