Douglas Laing bringt neue Abfüllung in der Old Particular Red Wine Cask Collection

Ein Whisky mit einem Finish in einem italienischen Sangiovese Red Wine Cask – das ist die zweite Abfüllung in der exklusiven Old Particular Red Wine Cask Collection von Doulas Laing, die mit dem Hintergedanken ins Leben gerufen wurde, jeweils das perfekte Pairing zwischen Whisky und dem entsprechenden Rotweinfass zu finden.

Bei der neuen Abfüllung handelt es sich um einen 13 Jahre alten Blair Athol, der nach seiner Primärreifung im Rotweinfass veredelt wurde. Der mit 48,4% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky wird in Kürze im gut sortierten Fachhandel zu finden sein – die UVP liegt bei 111 Euro.

Hier die detaillierten Infos zur neuen Abfüllung:

Douglas Laing introduces Second Bottling within its Exclusive Old Particular Red Wine Cask Collection

Douglas Laing & Co. today announces the release of a Blair Athol 13-Year-Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This special edition, finished in a single Sangiovese Red Wine cask, is the second bottling in their exclusive Old Particular Red Wine Cask collection.

Each pairing in this collection is said to have been “meticulously selected to enhance the inherent qualities of the chosen Malt Scotch Whisky, elevating the complexity and depth to introduce new and exciting taste experiences.”

The journey continues into Italy with this second release, using a Sangiovese Red Wine Cask sourced from sunnier climates. The well-rounded and intricate characteristics of Sangiovese seamlessly intertwine with the rich depth of Blair Athol, bringing tasting notes of “dark cherries, dried fruits, spiced oak and sweet vanilla”.

Bottled at 48.4% alcohol strength and proudly without artificial colouring or chill filtration, this limited edition is expected to retail at £96.00 / €111.00.

Key Bottle Details:

Finished in a Sangiovese Red Wine Cask.

Premium red wax dip finish.

Bespoke design and showcased in a black bottle.

Neck tag included with QR code to bottle tasting.

48.4% ABV.

ABOUT DOUGLAS LAING & CO.

Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading independent Scotch Whisky distillery, blender and bottler specialising in the selection and release of Single Cask Single and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family – Fred Laing Jr and his daughter Cara Laing.

The company philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and without chill filtration to preserve the robust and unique character of the Whisky. Douglas Laing’s industry reputation and many awards are a testament to this ethos.

Douglas Laing’s Exceptional Single Casks are an award-winning family of four distinct brands that carry Single Cask Single Malt and Single Grain Scotch Whiskies from a vast range of Scotland’s Distilleries. Each offered proudly without colouring or chill-filtration and at high alcohol strength, for ultimate and natural liquid quality.