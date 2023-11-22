Drammer Whisky-App nun auch auf Deutsch verfügbar

Vor knapp drei Jahren haben wir schon einmal über die Drammer Whisky App aus Holland berichtet – seit damals hat sich einiges getan, auch in Sachen der Verbreitung in Deutschland. Aus diesem Grund hat Drammer nun für seine deutschsprachige Userbase die App übersetzt und bietet diese auf der eigenen Webseite zum Download an.

Die Pressemitteilung dazu erreicht uns noch auf Englisch:

Drammer Whisky App now speaks German – Sláinte to our German users!

Drammer, the renowned whisky app, is proud to announce the launch of its German language version, a significant enhancement aimed at enriching the experience of our German-speaking whisky enthusiasts. Drammer whisky app is freely available for Android and iOS via https://drammer.com.

In response to popular demand, especially from a substantial 13% of our user base in Germany, Drammer has implemented the German translation of the popular whisky app. The help of native German speaking volunteers from our community ensured the correct translations.

All-in-on whisky app

Drammer stands out as one of the most comprehensive whisky apps available, boasting an extensive array of features. It enables users to meticulously manage their whisky collections and reviews, stay updated with the latest whisky news, and explore new whiskies based on their unique tasting profiles. Additionally, Drammer offers a convenient barcode scanning feature, providing detailed information about each whisky. In the event a bottle isn’t already in the Drammer database, users can effortlessly add it with just a few clicks.

Social whisky network

In the vast and intriguing world of whisky, there’s always more to discover and learn. Drammer is dedicated to fostering this exploration by enabling users to share their whisky experiences. By reading about others‘ purchases and tastings, users are inspired to discover new bottles. Every user with a Drammer account has the opportunity to connect with friends, and a personalized timeline feature allows for easy tracking of friends‘ whisky activities.