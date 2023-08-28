Ein Set der Duncan Taylor Coronation Triology Edition wird für einen guten Zweck versteigert

Bei ihrem ersten offiziellen Termin als Königin in Schottland im Juli traf Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky ihre Majestät Queen Camilla. Bei dieser Gelegenheit überreichte ihr der in Aberdeenshire ansässige Spirituosenspezialist eine Ausgabe der Edition, die Duncan Taylor anlässlich der Krönung von König Charles III im Mai veröffentlichte. Diese Duncan Taylor Coronation Triology Edition besteht aus drei speziell gereifter Laphroaig im Alter von 18, 23 und 26 Jahren, die die letzten Monate in Sherryfässern lagerten. Im Mai kamen 150 nummerierte Ausgaben dieser Coronation Edition auf den Markt, sie waren innerhalb einer Woche weltweit ausverkauft.

Zwei nummerierte Sets wurden gezielt zurückgehalten. Nummer eins erhielt die neue Königin Camilla, das zweite wird am 5. Oktober bei der Distillers One of One Auction im Hopetoun House versteigert. Der Erlös dieser Auktion – geschätzt wird, dass das Höchstgebot bei £4,000 (mehr als 4.500 €) und höher liegen wird – kommt The Distillers’ Charity und dem Youth Action Fund zugute. Interessenten an dieser Auktion können sich auf der Website www.distillersoneofone.com registrieren, weitere Details und Einzelheiten zu den drei Laphroaig finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir von Duncan Taylor erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

A CORONATION EDITION OF WHISKIES, FIT FOR ROYALTY, TO BE AUCTIONED AT DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE

On the morning of the Scottish Coronation in Edinburgh, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky met with HM Queen Camilla at her first official engagement in Scotland as Queen and gifted her a trilogy Coronation Edition of specially aged Laphroaig single malt whiskies, aged 18, 23 and 26.

The Aberdeenshire based spirits specialists launched 150 numbered Coronation Editions back in May and sold out within a week globally, testament to the extraordinary demand of the bottling.

Two numbered sets were specifically held back. Number one was gifted to HM Queen Camilla on July 5th at the inaugural Regenerative Textiles event held at Dovecot Studios. The second will be sold at the Distillers One of One Auction at Hopetoun House on October 5th.

Evan Robertson, Director of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky said;

“It was an honour to meet HM Queen Camilla just a few hours before she and the King were given the Scottish Honours at St Giles Cathedral. To present the original Coronation Set to commemorate such a momentous year, was a source of huge pride for the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky team. Now to be involved in the Distillers One of One Auction with this trilogy set, is the perfect conclusion to the journey of this very special Edition and a strong auction result will benefit the chosen charities.”

The forthcoming auction, set to remain the largest ever charity auction of Scotch whisky, is in aid of The Distillers’ Charity and the Youth Action Fund, dedicated to transforming the lives of young people in Scotland.

Each whisky company taking part donates a one-off lot and to that end, the Coronation Trilogy gifted is very distinctive from the original edition in several notable regards. The outer case is finished in red, as appeared in the official Coronation crest, with the outer labelling finished in gold. Additionally, each of the three decanters and corresponding certificate of authenticity are uniquely numbered. Finally, the inner red incasement is adorned with golden thistles.

The specially selected casks of Laphroaig making up these exceptional expressions, were hand selected by Euan Shand, Chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Limited from their extensive inventory. Each whisky spent the last few months of their maturation in unique sherry casks, resulting in three expressions of exceptional character and colour from the award-winning Scottish whisky specialist.

The auction estimate is £4,000 and above.

https://www.distillersoneofone.com/