Eine komplette Anleitung für die Burns Night von der BBC – und eine kompakte von uns

Heute am Abend werden viele Menschen rund um die Welt dreierlei: Schotten, Liebhaber von Lyrik und beschwingt von einem guten Tropfen Whisky – denn heute ist die Burns Night, ein Fest für den schottischen Nationaldichter Robert Burns.

Wer die Burns Night in ihrer gesamten zeremoniellen Breite feiern will, den dürfen wir wieder einmal auf den ultimativen Leitfaden dazu hinweisen, den die BBC für die Vollzeitschotten zusammengestellt hat. Er detailliert den Ablauf in diesen Punkten:

Piping in the guests

Chairman’s welcome

The Selkirk Grace

Piping in the haggis

Address to the haggis

Toast to the haggis

The meal

The drink

The first entertainment

The immortal memory

The second entertainment

Toast to the Lassies

The final entertainment

Reply to the Toast to the Lassies

Vote of thanks

Auld Lang Syne

Und aye, es geht auch unkomplizierter – wer sich nicht durch die ganzen protokollarischen Schritte arbeiten will, dem empfehlen wir die Whiskyexperts-Kurzfassung:

rezitieren Sie ein Gedicht von Robert Burns

falls in Griffweite, essen Sie etwas Schottisches

genießen Sie einen guten schottischen Whisky – alleine oder mit Freunden (zur Zeit wohl virtuell)

Einen Whisky werden Sie ja in Griffweite haben – und bevor Sie nach einem Gedicht suchen müssen, ist hier eines seiner bekanntesten, das auch Namensgeber eines schottischen Blended Malts ist:

To a Mouse

Wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie,

O, what a panic’s in thy breastie!

Thou need na start awa sae hasty,

Wi’ bickerin brattle!

I wad be laith to rin an’ chase thee

Wi’ murd’ring pattle!

I’m truly sorry Man’s dominion

Has broken Nature’s social union,

An’ justifies that ill opinion,

Which makes thee startle,

At me, thy poor, earth-born companion,

An’ fellow-mortal!

I doubt na, whyles, but thou may thieve;

What then? poor beastie, thou maun live!

A daimen-icker in a thrave

’S a sma’ request:

I’ll get a blessin wi’ the lave,

An’ never miss ’t!

Thy wee-bit housie, too, in ruin!

It’s silly wa’s the win’s are strewin!

An’ naething, now, to big a new ane,

O’ foggage green!

An’ bleak December’s winds ensuin,

Baith snell an’ keen!

Thou saw the fields laid bare an’ waste,

An’ weary Winter comin fast,

An’ cozie here, beneath the blast,

Thou thought to dwell,

Till crash! the cruel coulter past

Out thro’ thy cell.

That wee-bit heap o’ leaves an’ stibble

Has cost thee monie a weary nibble!

Now thou’s turn’d out, for a’ thy trouble,

But house or hald,

To thole the Winter’s sleety dribble,

An’ cranreuch cauld!

But Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,

In proving foresight may be vain:

The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men

Gang aft agley,

An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain,

For promis’d joy!

Still, thou art blest, compar’d wi’ me!

The present only toucheth thee:

But Och! I backward cast my e’e,

On prospects drear!

An’ forward tho’ I canna see,

I guess an’ fear!

Wir wünschen Ihnen auf jeden Fall eine wunderschöne und stimmungsvolle Burns Night