Eine komplette Anleitung für die Burns Night von der BBC – und eine kompakte von uns

Heute am Abend werden viele Menschen rund um die Welt dreierlei: Schotten, Liebhaber von Lyrik und beschwingt von einem guten Tropfen Whisky – denn heute ist die Burns Night, ein Fest für den schottischen Nationaldichter Robert Burns.
Wer die Burns Night in ihrer gesamten zeremoniellen Breite feiern will, den dürfen wir wieder einmal auf den ultimativen Leitfaden dazu hinweisen, den die BBC für die Vollzeitschotten zusammengestellt hat. Er detailliert den Ablauf in diesen Punkten:
- Piping in the guests
- Chairman’s welcome
- The Selkirk Grace
- Piping in the haggis
- Address to the haggis
- Toast to the haggis
- The meal
- The drink
- The first entertainment
- The immortal memory
- The second entertainment
- Toast to the Lassies
- The final entertainment
- Reply to the Toast to the Lassies
- Vote of thanks
- Auld Lang Syne
Und aye, es geht auch unkomplizierter – wer sich nicht durch die ganzen protokollarischen Schritte arbeiten will, dem empfehlen wir die Whiskyexperts-Kurzfassung:
- rezitieren Sie ein Gedicht von Robert Burns
- falls in Griffweite, essen Sie etwas Schottisches
- genießen Sie einen guten schottischen Whisky – alleine oder mit Freunden (zur Zeit wohl virtuell)
Einen Whisky werden Sie ja in Griffweite haben – und bevor Sie nach einem Gedicht suchen müssen, ist hier eines seiner bekanntesten, das auch Namensgeber eines schottischen Blended Malts ist:
To a Mouse
Wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie,
O, what a panic’s in thy breastie!
Thou need na start awa sae hasty,
Wi’ bickerin brattle!
I wad be laith to rin an’ chase thee
Wi’ murd’ring pattle!
I’m truly sorry Man’s dominion
Has broken Nature’s social union,
An’ justifies that ill opinion,
Which makes thee startle,
At me, thy poor, earth-born companion,
An’ fellow-mortal!
I doubt na, whyles, but thou may thieve;
What then? poor beastie, thou maun live!
A daimen-icker in a thrave
’S a sma’ request:
I’ll get a blessin wi’ the lave,
An’ never miss ’t!
Thy wee-bit housie, too, in ruin!
It’s silly wa’s the win’s are strewin!
An’ naething, now, to big a new ane,
O’ foggage green!
An’ bleak December’s winds ensuin,
Baith snell an’ keen!
Thou saw the fields laid bare an’ waste,
An’ weary Winter comin fast,
An’ cozie here, beneath the blast,
Thou thought to dwell,
Till crash! the cruel coulter past
Out thro’ thy cell.
That wee-bit heap o’ leaves an’ stibble
Has cost thee monie a weary nibble!
Now thou’s turn’d out, for a’ thy trouble,
But house or hald,
To thole the Winter’s sleety dribble,
An’ cranreuch cauld!
But Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,
In proving foresight may be vain:
The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men
Gang aft agley,
An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain,
For promis’d joy!
Still, thou art blest, compar’d wi’ me!
The present only toucheth thee:
But Och! I backward cast my e’e,
On prospects drear!
An’ forward tho’ I canna see,
I guess an’ fear!
Wir wünschen Ihnen auf jeden Fall eine wunderschöne und stimmungsvolle Burns Night