Four Roses gewinnt Preis als weltbester Single Barrel Bourbon 2024 bei den World Whiskies Awards

Die Four Roses Distillery in Kentucky freut sich über eine besondere Auszeichnung: Sie hat den Preis für den weltbesten Single Barrel Bourbon 2024 bei den prestigeträchtigen World Whiskies Awards gewonnen – und dazu noch die Auszeichnungen als Best Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon und Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon.

FOUR ROSES DISTILLERY WINS WORLD’S BEST SINGLE BARREL BOURBON AT 2024 WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

The Heritage Bourbon Brand Also Took Home Honors of Best Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Four Roses, the heritage Kentucky bourbon brand dating back to 1888, has received the high honors of World’s Best Single Barrel Bourbon, Best Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards.

Results of the competition are determined by a distinguished panel of industry experts, leading journalists, and specialist drink retailers who evaluate entries through three rounds of blind tastings. Whiskeys that successfully navigate the initial two rounds of tasting are awarded „Best“ within their respective categories. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon were the sole winners from the first two rounds of their respective categories. Following a rigorous third round of tasting, the ultimate accolade of „World’s Best“ is granted to one exceptional whiskey in each category.

„We are deeply thrilled to be recognized with such prestigious accolades from the esteemed World Whiskies Awards,“

said Brent Elliott, Master Distiller at Four Roses.

„These awards truly reflect our team’s unwavering dedication and passion to consistently making high-quality bourbons. Hand-selecting each barrel is a meticulous process, so to be highly awarded in both the Single Barrel and Small Batch Bourbon categories is an extraordinary honor.“

Four Roses is unique in their approach to producing bourbon. Four Roses utilizes five proprietary yeast strains combined with two separate mashbills to create ten unique recipes, which provide the basis for variety and consistency in their bourbons. Its Single Barrel Bourbon is hand-selected by Elliott, one barrel at a time, to create a complex and full-bodied high rye bourbon. In addition to receiving the coveted titles of World’s Best Single Barrel and Best Kentucky Single Barrel, Four Roses Single Barrel also received a gold medal.

Another expression in Four Roses‘ line up that is overseen by Elliott is the Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon. Elliott combines four distinct bourbon recipes that have been expertly selected at peak maturation to achieve balance, making the Small Batch Bourbon an excellent premium yet approachable bourbon to be served on the rocks or mixed with cocktails. In addition to receiving the title of Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon, Four Roses Small Batch also took home a gold medal.