Glencadam Distillery erweitert ihre Cask-Finish-Kollektion um zwei neue Abfüllungen

Zwei neue Bottlings im Rahmen Cask Finish Collection hat die Highland-Brennerei Glencadam heute mit einer Aussendung vorgestellt: Der neue Glencadam Riserva Di Amarone und der neue Glencadam Reserva De Madeira ergänzen die bisherige Serie von fünf Abfüllungen.

Die Serie von NAS Cask Finishes besteht nun aus:

Glencadam Reserva PX – Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish

Glencadam Reserva de Porto Branco – White Port Cask Finish

Glencadam Reserva de Porto Tawny – Tawny Port Cask Finish

Glencadam Reservé de Bordeaux – Merlot Wine Cask Finish

Glencadam Reservé de Burgundy – Pinot Noir Wine Cask Finish

Glencadam Riserva Di Amarone – Amarone Wine Cask Finish (neu)

Glencadam Reserva De Madeira – Madeira Wine Cask Finish (neu)

Alles zu den beiden neuen Abfüllungen, die ab heute im Fachhandel in UK und wahrscheinlich auch sehr bald bei uns zu finden sind, samt der Tasting Notes haben wir hier für Sie von der Destillerie übermittelt bekommen:

Glencadam Distillery extends innovative cask finish collection with a duo of new expressions

Historic East Highland distillery Glencadam has announced two new exciting cask finishes as part of its innovative non-age statement collection – Glencadam Riserva Di Amarone and Glencadam Reserva De Madeira.

Handcrafted in small batches by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, each expression has been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks – true to the distillery’s signature style – before being expertly married and finished in hand selected barrels to add new dimension to Glencadam’s classic orchard and tropical fruit flavours.

Creating new, distinctive taste profiles, Glencadam Riserva Di Amarone – Amarone Wine Cask Finish (RRP £47) and Glencadam Reserva De Madeira – Madeira Wine Cask Finish (RRP £47) have both been bottled at 46% ABV, non-chill filtered and at natural colour.

Glencadam Riserva di Amarone has been matured in the finest Amarone wine casks sourced from Italy to create an opulent entry-level expression. On the nose, there is sweet aromas of cherry jam, marzipan, fruit nougat and pistachio, bound with baking spices. On the palate, a wash of red fruits, crystallised ginger and strawberry liquorice, mingled with oak spices, candied peels and cacao. To finish, layers of cappuccino, dark chocolate, Morello cherry and raspberry jam, leaving a warming wood spice linger.

Glencadam Reserva De Madeira, finished in the finest Madeira wine casks sourced from Portugal’s Madeira Islands, is sweet and rounded. On the nose, there’s aromas of cooked apples, brambles and custard tarts, with syrup sponge cake, nutmeg and berry coulis. On the palate, a wash of spiced fruits, cantaloupe melon, golden raisins and summer fruit pudding, structured with dark chocolate and ginger spices. Long and indulgent layers of brittle toffee are then finished with mocha and chocolate truffle, cushioned with cosy cake spices.

The extension of the NAS collection follows the success of previous cask finish releases, including Glencadam Reserva PX which picked up the Gold Award at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge and the Scotch Whisky Masters earlier this year. It was also named the ‘Best Highland Single Malt’ at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards.

This follows the success of the distillery’s Glencadam Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish. Quickly becoming a firm favourite in the award-winning portfolio, the expression has been awarded a string of impressive accolades since its release, winning a Gold Outstanding award at IWSC, scoring an impressive 98/100 in both 2022 and 2023, as well as picking up a Gold medal at the 2023 International Spirits Challenge, also for the second consecutive year.

The latest expressions in the Cask Finish collection will be available to purchase from 29 August 2024 at select independent and specialist retailers in the UK.

Visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com to find out more and shop the range at: shop.angusdundee.co.uk.

Glencadam Riserva di Amarone

Amarone Wine Cask Finish (RRP £47)

The single malt in these casks has been expertly married then finished in the finest Amarone wine casks sourced from Italy.

Glencadam Riserva di Amarone has been bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and is non-chill filtered.

NOSE: Sweet aromas of cherry jam, marzipan, fruit nougat and pistachio bound with baking spices

PALATE: A wash of red fruits, crystallised ginger and strawberry liquorice mingled with oak spices, candied peels and cacao

FINISH: Layers of cappuccino, dark chocolate, Morello cherry and raspberry jam leaving a warming wood spice linger

Glencadam Reserva de Madeira

Madeira Wine Cask Finish (RRP £47)

The single malt in these casks has been expertly married then finished in the finest Madeira wine casks sourced from Portugal’s Madeira Islands.

Glencadam Reserva de Madeira has been bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and is non-chill filtered.

NOSE: Inviting aromas of cooked apples, brambles and custard tarts with syrup sponge cake, nutmeg and berry coulis

PALATE: A wash of spiced fruits, cantaloupe melon, golden raisins and summer fruit pudding structured with dark chocolate and ginger spices

FINISH: Long and indulgent layers of brittle toffee, mocha and chocolate truffle cushioned with cosy cake spices