Heaven Hill Distillery befüllt das Fass Nr. 10.000.000

Gestern hat die Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown ihr zehnmillionstes Fass befüllt – als einziges Privatunternehmen, das diese Zahl bislang geschafft hat. Damit hat man die zweitgrößte Fassmenge aller amerikanischen Brennereien eingelagert.

Fass Nr. 10.000.000 wurde im Beisein des Governors Andy Beshear befüllt und in Rickhouse eingelagert. Eine Pressinfo zu diesem Ereignis verrät weitere Details, und auf Yahoo News finden Sie auch ein Video dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Heaven Hill Distillery celebrates filling of 10 millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Today Heaven Hill Distillery, the world’s 2nd largest holder of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, celebrated the filling of its 10 millionth barrel. Company leaders and staff welcomed Governor Andy Beshear, local Bardstown officials and community members for the celebration. Heaven Hill is the only family-owned and led company in the world to achieve this historic milestone.

In light of the 10 millionth barrel, Heaven Hill Co-President Allan Latts expressed his enthusiasm stating,

“This is a momentous occasion for Heaven Hill and is a testament to nearly nine decades of distilling excellence. This milestone underscores the unwavering commitment of our employees and shows how beloved our brands are in the hearts of our consumers.”

Executive Chairman Max Shapira’s father and his four uncles, along with a group of Bardstown-area investors, founded “Old Heaven Hill Springs” distillery in 1935, and filled its first barrel on December 13th of that year. As the company grew over the years, it added several acclaimed brands, including Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, Henry McKenna and more, which have earned numerous spirits-industry accolades and awards.

Notably, this achievement comes just over a year from the date Heaven Hill broke ground on the Heaven Hill Springs Distillery, marking the company’s return to distilling in Bardstown where it has its roots. The new, state-of-the-art distillery is being built in the heart of the “Bourbon Capital of the World” and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. Initial production capacity is slated for 150,000 barrels per year, and over time will have the potential to ramp up to 450,000 barrels annually. This will be in addition to the company’s distilling operations at the historic Bernheim Distillery in Louisville, which will continue producing at its full capacity of 450,000 barrels annually.

In the spirit of giving back to the communities where Heaven Hill employees live and work, the company is partnering with 10 local Bardstown and Nelson County-based non-profit organizations and is making donations to support their respective missions. These charitable organizations support a broad range of health, social services and educational needs in the community.

“Bethany Haven is incredibly grateful for Heaven Hill’s unwavering support for this community. Their dedication to uplifting local non-profits, including ours, has been instrumental in creating a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. We are honored to stand alongside them in making a lasting difference in Bardstown and Nelson County”

said Treasure Davidson, Bethany Haven Executive Director.

The 10 millionth barrel will be put up to age in historic Rickhouse Y, where it will be displayed amongst Heaven Hill’s other milestone barrels. Co-President Kate Latts proudly emphasized the significance of the event saying, “This achievement reinforces Heaven Hill’s enduring strength and legacy. As the only family-owned and led spirits company in the world to reach this incredible milestone, we take great pride in our accomplishment.”

The bourbon industry has been on a long upward trajectory and according to the Kentucky Distillers Association is now an $9 billion state industry, supporting more than 22,500 jobs and generating more than $1.8 million in tax revenues annually. In addition, Kentucky distilleries produce 95% of the world’s bourbon supply.

“Congratulations to the Shapira family and the entire Heaven Hill team on reaching the incredible milestone of filling their 10 millionth barrel of bourbon!” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Heaven Hill has long been an industry leader, and I’ve been proud to watch them literally rise from the ashes of the devastating November 1996 fire that took so much. Like our entire bourbon and spirits industry, Heaven Hill has emerged stronger than ever, and I look forward to their continued success.”

Heaven Hill Brands (Heaven Hill) is the largest independent, family-owned and led distilled spirits company in the United States. The company, founded in 1935, is the fifth largest distilled spirits company in the US by volume. Members of the founding family’s second and third generations are now leading the company. With many award- winning brands, Heaven Hill has operated successfully both in good and bad economic times, doubling in size over the last six years.