Holyrood Distillery bringt Re-Racked #1

Nach Arrival 2023, Embra und Ambir 2024 ist das die neueste Veröffentlichung der jungen Destillerie - limitiert auf 227 Flaschen

Die Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh startet eine neue experimentelle Serie von Abfüllungen – die erste davon ist der Re-Racked #1. Der Whisky reifte zunächst in Bourbon Barrels, und wurde dann in ein Rumfass umgefüllt. Verwendet wurde Distiller Years DY502, der ein relativ neutrales, aber blumiges und fruchtiges Geschmacksprofil ergibt.

Calum Rae, der Distillery Manager, erklärt:

“We’re kicking 2025 off with a belter of a whisky. Re-Rack #1 is the first in an exciting new series which lets us play with different casks and explore maturation in a way we haven’t done before. Quite often we’re known for experimenting with yeasts in our single malts but this series is all about the casks. We’ve cut the flowery language, we’re not talking about finishing or double maturation, we’re simply moving the liquid to a second cask, or re-racking, to bring in different characteristics and amp up that flavour.”

Holyrood Re-Racked #1, ist auf 227 limitiert und mit 59,7% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt – und wird über die Destillerie und bei ausgesuchten Fachhändlern um 75 Pfund erhältlich sein. Über eine internationale Verbreitung wird nichts gesagt.

