Independent.ie: Eine kurze Geschichte der Kilbeggan Distillery

Wer etwas mehr über die Kilbeggan Distillery im gleichnamigen Ort im County Westmeath erfahren will, der findet in einem Artikel im irischen Independent interessanten und informativen englischsprachigen Lesestoff samt einigen schönen Bildern und einem Video vom einem Besuch dort.

Eine kurze Leseprobe gefällig??

Did the village make the distillery or did the distillery make the village? The truth is that the fortunes of the two have been inextricably linked for over 250 years ago. The distillery fuelled the local economy for generations yet it was the people that pulled it back from the brink on more than one occasion.