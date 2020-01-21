Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020, 16:52:56
HintergrundRegionenIrland

Independent.ie: Eine kurze Geschichte der Kilbeggan Distillery

Was war zuerst da? Das Dorf oder die Brennerei? Der kurzweilige Versuch einer Antwort im irischen Independent-Magazin

Glenallachie for whic

Wer etwas mehr über die Kilbeggan Distillery im gleichnamigen Ort im County Westmeath erfahren will, der findet in einem Artikel im irischen Independent interessanten und informativen englischsprachigen Lesestoff samt einigen schönen Bildern und einem Video vom einem Besuch dort.

Eine kurze Leseprobe gefällig??

Did the village make the distillery or did the distillery make the village? The truth is that the fortunes of the two have been inextricably linked for over 250 years ago. The distillery fuelled the local economy for generations yet it was the people that pulled it back from the brink on more than one occasion.

The local area is synonymous with whiskey-making, according to Global Brand Ambassador for Kilbeggan Whiskey, John Cashman. An abundant supply of barley and turf plus its riverside location made it an obvious place to make whiskey.

Im Artikel geht es aber nicht nur um den Beginn der Destillerie, sondern auch um die jüngeren Entwicklungen, die ebenfalls ihren Beginn in der lokalen Gemeinschaft fanden. Lesenswert!

Vorheriger ArtikelIsraelische Milk & Honey Distillery bringt ersten kommerziellen Single Malt nach Deutschland

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Irland

PR: Christmas spirits around the World: Mit Geschenksets von Beam Suntory genussvoll die Welt erkunden

Auch wenn momentan erneut der Sommer unsere Regionen fest...
Weiterlesen
Irland

TTB-Neuheit: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Ein Neuer aus der Brennerei Kilbeggan
Weiterlesen
Blends

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (121)

Whiskys näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Die sechs Gewinner der irischen Whiskeys von Beam Suntory zum St. Patrick’s Day!

Lesen Sie hier, wer sich über je eine Flasche original irischen Whiskey freuen darf - sind Sie dabei?
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Letzter Tag! Sechs irische Whiskeys von Beam Suntory zum St. Patrick’s Day gewinnen!

Jetzt mitspielen und sechs tolle irische Whiskeys gewinnen - für Ihre St. Patrick's Day Party!
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Nur noch diese Woche: Sechs irische Whiskeys von Beam Suntory zum St. Patrick’s Day gewinnen!

Mitspielen und sechs tolle irische Whiskeys gewinnen - für Ihre St. Patrick's Day Party!
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskyhaus Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Independent.ie: Eine kurze Geschichte der Kilbeggan Distillery

Hintergrund
Was war zuerst da? Das Dorf oder die Brennerei? Der kurzweilige Versuch einer Antwort im irischen Independent-Magazin
Weiterlesen

Israelische Milk & Honey Distillery bringt ersten kommerziellen Single Malt nach Deutschland

Israel
Die Destillerie aus Tel Aviv startet im Februar zuerst in Deutschland, dann in zehn weiteren Ländern. Der Whisky kommt aus einem STR-Cask
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo spendet Fass für Scottish Rugby Charity

Hintergrund
Man will mit der Fass-Spende gemeinsam mit Rugby-Legende Doddie Weir den Kampf gegen ALS unterstützen
Weiterlesen

Erstmals über eine Million Besucher bei Irlands Destillerien, Exporte in die USA wachsen langsamer

Irland
Insgesamt sieht man für irischen Whiskey noch immer gute Zahlen, auch wenn der Zollstreit mit den USA Wirkung zeigt...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila, darunter die Nummer 600 auf Whiskyfun

Islay
Lauter Unabhängige, und alle gut bis ausgezeichnet...
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Glenturret 10yo (Review #809)

Highlands
Der verkostete Whisky aus der Highland-Destillerie erhält bei Ralfy eine passable Wertung - und seine Empfehlung
Weiterlesen

Unternehmeredition.de: Interview mit Andreas Thümmler, Gründer St. Kilian Distillers

Deutschland
Im Interview geht es um Whisky als Geldanlage, das Geschäftsmodell der Brennerei und die Frage nach einem Börsengang
Weiterlesen

Einbruch bei Kammer-Kirsch: Whisky im Wert von 20.000 Euro entwendet

Deutschland
Die Polizei Karlsruhe bittet um sachdienliche Hinweise
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Einbruch bei Kammer-Kirsch: Whisky im Wert von 20.000 Euro entwendet

Deutschland
Die Polizei Karlsruhe bittet um sachdienliche Hinweise
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie mit Kirsch die Stauning Rye Marsala Finish und Rye Moscatel Finish Single Casks!

Exclusiv
Zwei exklusive Einzelfassabfüllungen aus der innovativen dänischen Stauning Distillery in unserem neuesten Gewinnspiel für Sie!
Weiterlesen

Unternehmeredition.de: Interview mit Andreas Thümmler, Gründer St. Kilian Distillers

Deutschland
Im Interview geht es um Whisky als Geldanlage, das Geschäftsmodell der Brennerei und die Frage nach einem Börsengang
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X