Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020, 15:52:07
Israelische Milk & Honey Distillery bringt ersten kommerziellen Single Malt nach Deutschland

Die Destillerie aus Tel Aviv startet im Februar zuerst in Deutschland, dann in zehn weiteren Ländern. Der Whisky kommt aus einem STR-Cask

Glenallachie for whic

Die erste Whiskybrennerei in Israel, genauer gesagt in Tel Aviv, wird im Februar ihren ersten Single Malt Whisky veröffentlichen – und das zuerst in Deutschland. Danach folgt der Release in Frankreich, den Niederlanden, UK, Belgien, Österreich, Polen, Südafrika, Kanada, Australien und den Vereinigten Staaten.

Der Classic Single Malt Whisky ist aber nur der Anfang von mehreren Releaes, die für den Rest von 2020 geplant sind. Weiter geht es mit der Elements Serie, deren erste Ausgabe ein Whisky mit Sherry Finish sein wird. Danach kommen eine leicht getorfte Abfüllung und eine aus dem Rotweinfass.

Der M&H Classic Single Malt Whisky, der jetzt im Februar erscheint, ist ein Whisky aus den in letzter Zeit so beliebten STR Casks, also ausgekratzten, getoasteten und dann wieder ausgebrannten Rotweinfässern. Einen Preis können wir Ihnen zur Zeit nicht nennen, aber wir haben eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung mit mehr Informationen erhalten, die wir gerne untenstehend für Sie publizieren. Ein Bild der Flasche des ersten Whiskys werden wir nachreichen, wenn wir es erhalten haben:

M&H Distillery Releases in February 2020 its First Commercial Single Malt Whisky in Germany

Tel Aviv, Israel – February 2020: M&H Distillery, Israel’s first and Tel Aviv’s only whisky distillery, will release in February its long-awaited Classic Single Malt Whisky. The products will be on shelves across Germany, with expansion coming to 10 markets including France, Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Austria, Poland, South Africa, Canada, Australia and the United States. 

The Classic Single Malt Whisky was matured in the finest ex-bourbon and special red-wine STR casks, giving it a light and balanced character, with  notes of vanilla  light oak, alongside a light black pepper spiciness. In Tel Aviv’s unique hot and humid climate, whisky matures and extracts barrel flavour faster than in traditional whisky countries, giving its spirit the characteristics of an older whisky. 

„After years of hard work and perseverance, we are excited to finally launch our commercial whisky. It is quite a challenge to set up a distillery in Tel Aviv, but we chose to go all the way and fulfill our dream of producing whisky that proudly stands alongside leading brands from around the world.“

explains Gal Kalkstein, owner of M&H Distillery.

In the second quarter of 2020, the distillery will present its first release of the Elements series, – sherry finish. The Element Series will amplify the depth and complexity of the Classic M&H single malt whisky. Next to follow are lightly peated version and red wine casks .

Since late  2019, the distillery’s collection of spirits have been imported in Germany by Kammer Kirsch  within their whisky portfolio. The brand is already available across Europe, Australia, Canada and 2020 will mark M&H Distillery’s debut within the US, Spain, Russian and South African market. 

M&H Distillery’s line of popular spirits have been awarded with the highest accolades in the industry from its Young Single Malt “The Last One” winning the Golden Medal at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2019 and the Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2019. M&H’s Levantine Gin was a Gold Medalist at the 2019 Frankfurt International Trophy and the Oak Aged Gin won the Golden Medal at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2019, IWSC. 

Since its establishment in 2012, M&H distillery launched its operations under the advisement of late whisky legend, Dr. Jim Swan, and emphasizes quality and innovation. The distillery follows Scottish whisky standards and regulations “to the T,” from its production to its fermentation, distillation, maturation, blending, bottling. The ingredients, equipment, barrels and production process are all carefully managed to ensure a true top-shelf, world-class product.

Staying within the Scottish whisky guidelines, M&H has been as experimental as one can, pushing the boundaries of the industry and testing the waters with new flavors and properties. One such experiment brought them to different climate zones across Israel one of them is  the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, where they are currently aging on the roof of a hotel. With whiskies ageing in pomegranate wine casks, among other top secret experiments, M&H is constantly trying to innovate, whether that be the cask choice or where they age the casks – the desert being the next stop.

Eitan Attir, CEO of M&H Distillery explains:

„M&H fills approximately 800 barrels a year (approximately 170,000 litres of New Make Spirit), so by 2021 the distillery will be producing and selling over a quarter of a million bottles around the world. We work vigorously and plan years in advance to offer the world a new, single malt whiskey from Tel Aviv.“

For more information, please visit https://mh-distillery.com/.  

