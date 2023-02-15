M&H Destillerie in Tel Aviv gewinnt bei Icons of Whisky und World Whisky Awards

Große Freude bei der M&H Distillery in Tel Aviv – dort hat die bei uns in Deutschland durch Kammer-Kirsch vertrieben wird: Man hat jede Menge Preise bei den Icons of Whisky und World Whisky Awards des Whisky Magazine gewonnen, darunter Craft Producer of the Year, Brand Innovator of the Year, Distiller of the Year und solche für verschiedene Abfüllungen.

Die ganze Info haben wir hier für Sie von der Destillerie erhalten:

M&H DISTILLERY WINS NUMEROUS AWARDS AT THE 2023 WHISKY MAGAZINE’S ICONS OF WHISKY AND WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

The Tel Aviv-based distillery continues to build its legacy as a world-class whisky producer, securing new major industry accolades

Tel Aviv – February 15, 2023: M&H Distillery (Milk and Honey), Israel’s first award-winning distillery, has received eight prestigious titles in the 2023’s Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards for “The Rest of the World“ category, including “Craft Producer of the Year” and “Master Distiller of the Year”. The competition, which took place earlier this month in England, United Kingdom, honored the very best of all internationally recognized whiskies. The event comprised an expert panel of judges blindly sampling all exceptional whiskies submitted to the competition.

„The 2023 Icons of Whisky distinctions are the most significant achievement to date, and we are very excited about it. We only began selling our whisky three years ago, and it is an honor to be able to help spread the word about Israeli whisky in this incredible but difficult industry. M&H Distillery produces whisky to the highest standards and without sacrificing quality”,

said M&H’s Founder and CEO, Gal Kalkshtein.

The complete list of M&H Distillery’s awards can be found below.

CRAFT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

The distillery received its second accolade, recognizing M&H Distillery as Best Craft Producer of the Year. The title is awarded to a distillery that stands out from other medium and small-sized distilleries, which are typically not owned by the world’s largest alcohol corporations. M&H Distillery competed against all worldwide whisky brands and won the title on the basis of its Apex series – a limited editions of single malt whisky including Apex Dead Sea and Apex ex-pomegranate wine barrels, expressing the uniqueness of whisky production in the Israeli climate and the distillery’s special barrel selection.

BRAND INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

M&H Distillery has also been honored as Brand Innovator of the Year for the second year in a row. The distillery received the title in recognition of its innovative and creative whisky production through the utilization of Israel’s climate in five climate zones throughout the country, ranging from the Dead Sea to the Sea of Galilee, the Jerusalem Mountains, and the Negev Desert. Each region has a different temperature and humidity, influencing how the whisky ages in the various types of barrels, and introduces innovation to the traditionally conservative whisky industry.

DISTILLER OF THE YEAR

Tomer Goren, M&H’s Head Distiller, was named Distiller of the Year in 2023. This is the first time that an Israeli distiller has won the title. Goren has been the distillery’s primary distiller since its founding and this recognition is a true testament to the ongoing hard work of M&H.

HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARD FOR DISTILLERY MANAGER

Gal Kalkshtein leads the group of entrepreneurs with a united vision of creating an Israeli whisky through innovation and creativity while maintaining the standard of centuries-old production tradition.

HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARD FOR BRAND AMBASSADOR

Tal Chotiner has been named 2023’s Highly Commended Ambassador. Chotiner is the Distillery’s Vice President of Sales and a key player in the product development strategy. He was an early advisor to the Distillery and officially joined the M&H team in 2018. Chotiner has a wealth of knowledge in the global alcohol industry. He is in charge of the M&H Distillery’s distribution to new markets around the world, including South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Europe – the distillery’s whiskies are currently sold in 40 international markets.

SINGLE MALTS

Elements Sherry Cask – Winner Category Single Malt

Apex Orange Wine Cask – Winner Category Small Batch Single Malt 12 years or less

M&H’s Apex Orange Wine Cask is a single malt whisky aged in orange wine casks from one of Israel’s most prestigious wineries, while Elements Sherry Cask is a single malt whisky aged in casks previously used to age kosher sherry and casks previously used to age American bourbon. Both will compete in the final award competition for the world’s best whisky.

HIGHLY COMMENDED VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

M&H Distillery has been recognized as Highly Commended Visitor Attraction for the first time. Six days a week, the distillery welcomes visitors from all over the world and offers a variety of insightful tours. From straight-from-the-barrel whisky tasting, pairing whisky with chocolate or with boutique cheeses, to cocktail workshops.