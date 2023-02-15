Mittwoch, 15. Februar 2023, 13:27:27
MarktSpeyside

The Macallan Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition erzielt bei Auktion 250.000 Dollar

Der Whisky war Teil einer Charity-Auktion von Sotheby's - und ist tatsächlich nur eine von zwei Flaschen (Nr. 2 bleibt bei Macallan)

Es ist eigentlich eine von zwei Flaschen, die hier versteigert wurde, und die einzige, die in Privatbesitz übergeht, denn die zweite Flasche The Macallan Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition bleibt bei Macallan und wird in der Destillerie ausgestellt.

Sothebys versteigerte dieses Exemplar bei einer Charity Auktion zugunsten der New Yorker ChaShaMa Foundation, die Gebäude in Künstlerateliers verwandelt – auf einer Non Profit-Basis. Insgesamt kamen dabei $1.329.500,- in die Kasse, mehr als das Doppelte des Schätzpreises, berichtet Dram Scotland. Interessant dabei: Über 90% der Auktionsobjekte erzielte einen höheren Hammerpreis als es der Schätzwert war.

Gebote kamen dabei aus der ganzen Welt – wer die Flasche letztendlich ersteigerte, ist allerdings nicht bekannt.

Ein Statement von Geoff Kirk, Channel Director Secondary Market bei Macallan:

“We are delighted to continue our long association of partnering with Sotheby’s to present very special releases that raise funds for charitable organizations around the world. The Macallan has a longstanding history celebrating artistry and supporting the arts and we are proud that the funds from this very special release, which pays homage to one of the world’s most iconic cities, will benefit New York City artists through the ChaShaMa charity.”

SourceDram Scotland
