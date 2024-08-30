International Beverage (u.a. Balblair, Pulteney) stellt neuen Distilleries General Manager und Marketing Direktorin vor

International Beverage Managing Director Malcolm Leask erhält Verstärkung und Unterstützung: Ab sofort kommen John Stevenson als neuer Distilleries General Manager und Fiona Kennie als neue Marketing Directorin in das Unternehmen. Sie werden vom Headquarter in Airdrie aus agieren.

Wir wünschen den beiden viel Erfolg und Freude an ihren neuen Aufgaben! Hier die Presseinfo, die dazu ausgesendet wurde:

International Beverage Announces New Distilleries General Manager and Marketing Director

International Beverage has announced the appointment of John Stevenson as new Distilleries General Manager and Fiona Kennie as new Marketing Director. The duo will take up strategic roles in the global spirit producer’s team, to drive the success of the company’s expanding portfolio of award-winning brands.

About John Stevenson:

An accomplished Projects Director and Executive, John has a long track record of building and developing teams in the delivery of complex programmes. He led the design and build of Ireland’s first major whisky distillery in 100 years and Scotland’s first waste to fuel ABE biorefinery using whisky industry co-products. With an MBA in Engineering Management from the University of Bristol, John began his career in the water industry and migrated into the whisky industry in 1996. Recently, John has undertaken a number of diverse roles, firstly as a Project Director in the bio-fuel sector at Celtic Renewables. After a four-year tenure, he then became a Freelance Projects Director at 58 Seasgad Limited, supporting bio-tech start-ups to scale-up novel technologies before moving to North British Distillery Limited as an Operations Manager in 2023. Whilst there he led the development of a robust five-year capital investment plan and provided solutions across technical support, training and architecture.

His remit at International Beverage is to oversee operations at the company’s five Scottish distilleries, which produce Old Pulteney, Speyburn, Balblair and anCnoc single malt whiskies, Hankey Bannister blended whisky and Caorunn Gin.

About Fiona Kennie:

Fiona Kennie is a graduate of Strathclyde University. Fiona began her career in 2001 at Jim Beam. She progressed in a number of senior marketing roles, making her mark at Whyte & Mackay, Heineken, and Edrington. Fiona brings 25 years of brand building experience spanning the drinks industry, with particular skills in premium & luxury whisky. She has driven strategic growth for global brands across domestic, international and global travel retail. Fiona returns to the world of spirits following her most recent role as Group Marketing Director in the craft beer industry. She brings a passion for building brands and a strong leadership skillset to International Beverage as it embarks on its brand growth journey. She will lead strategic marketing for the global spirits business and join its Executive Leadership Team.

Both John and Fiona will be based at the company’s Airdrie headquarters, reporting into International Beverage Managing Director Malcolm Leask.