Neu: Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak

Auch aus der Highland-Destillerie Deanston, die in einer ehemaligen Textilmühle beheimatet ist, gibt es eine Neuheit zu vermelden: Der neue Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak ist ein 20 Jahre alter Single Malt, der in re-charred casks aus amerikanischer Weißeiche reifte. Das besondere an den Fässern ist, dass sie aus einem nach Bio-Grundsätzen bewirtschafteten Wald stammen. Auch die verwendete Gerste stammt zu 100% aus biologischen Anbau in Schottland – und sie wurde in einer Mühle gemahlen, die nur biologisches Getreide verarbeitet. Dementsprechend hat der neue Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak, der mit 49,7% Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde, auch eine Zertifizierung der Organic Food Federation.

Was bietet der Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak geschmacklich? Man findet in ihm laut Brennerei in der Nase Noten von Vanille, Karamell, Zeder, Holzgewürz und Anklänge von reifen Früchten. Gefolgt wird das von Noten von Honiggewürz, Steinobst, gerösteter Eiche und frisch geschnittenem Gras am Gaumen.

Ein Statement von Andrew Waite, dem Head Distiller bei Deanston:

“As a whisky distillery, when it comes to sustainability and supporting sustainable practices, we hold ourselves to the highest standards, ensuring our environmental impact is as low as possible. Every drop of this new release is crafted from 100% organic Scottish barley, sourced from a select group of Scottish farms that share our dedication to quality in both ingredients and production. The result is an outstanding modern classic: notes of vanilla and caramel intertwine with the sweetness of honey and the rich warmth of oak, creating a truly delicious whisky tasting experience. But this whisky is more than just a delightful dram; matured for 20 years, it’s also one of the oldest organic Scotch whiskies available globally today.”