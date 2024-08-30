Jura startet mit dem 16 Jahre alten Jura Perspective No.1 eine neue, limitierte Serie

Langsam aber sicher geht die Sommerpause bei Nachrichten wieder zu Ende, und Destillerien fangen an, Ihre Neuheiten für den Rest des Jahres zu präsentieren. Jura, die Brennerei auf der gleichnamigen Insel neben Islay, stellt Ihnen heute die erste Abfüllung einer neuen Serie vor, den Jura Perspective Nr. 1, einen 16 Jahre alten limitiert abgefüllten Single Malt.

Juras Whisky Maker Joe Ricketts hat ihn geschaffen, um mit ihm eine neuen Blick auf die Kern-Aromen der Inselbrennerei zu werfen, mit Noten von Pfirsich, getrockneten Zitrusfrüchten, Wildblumenhonig und gerösteten Walnüssen. Zudem ist jede Flasche des Jura Perspective Nr. 1 individuell gestaltet, was sie laut Destillerie auch zu einem Sammlerobjekt macht.

Der neue Jura Perspective Nr. 1 ist ab sofort in UK, Frankreich und anderen europäischen Märkten erhältlich – wobei wir stark annehmen, dass man uns die Infos für Sie nicht ohne Grund gesendet hat und er auch in Deutschland verfügbar sein wird.

A New Perspective From Jura Whisky

The UK’s Number 1 Single Malt Scotch Whisky unveils a new Limited Edition expression

Jura today announced Perspective No.1, the first in a new series of expressions created by the Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillery at the heart of a Scottish island community, off the West Coast of Scotland.

Joe Ricketts, Jura’s Whisky Maker, commented:

“We are particularly proud of this expression which we have quietly been developing at Jura. “Perspective No.01 is a 16-year-old Single Malt which is a soft, fruity take on Jura’s complex island spirit, highlighting core elements of the distillery character with notes of peach, assorted dried citrus, wildflower honey and toasted walnut.”

Jura Single Malt Whisky has flourished, to become an internationally recognised Scotch Whisky brand, and the UK’s favourite Single Malt*. The new series has been created to excite whisky explorers and connoisseurs, with each expression showcasing natural colour, non-chill-filtration and bottled at a specifically selected alcohol strength (46.5% ABV). Each bottle carries a striking geometric design of gold and black, which is unique to each bottle, meaning no two bottles are the same and in subsequent years followers of Perspectives will be able to collect a set that is unique to them.

Jura Perspective No.1 is a fresh take on the island distillery’s signature style, whilst offering whisky explorers new dimensions of flavour to enjoy. Fruity, aromatic, and coastal, Jura’s house style is ripe for exploration. The Distillery’s exceptionally tall stills provide the fruity base of the new make spirit, which is enhanced in Perspective No. 01, which has a finish in Oloroso sherry casks, and is carefully balanced by the whisky maker. This whisky is an expression to delight the whisky aficionado.

The first release in the series is a nod to an old favourite of the distillery team, Diurach’s Own. The team have taken what was loved best from the distillery favourite and added their own stamp to create a whisky which is inspired by the whisky makers who came before, but which represents Jura’s house style today.

Jura’s story is one of resilience, community and a shared love of whisky. Sixty years ago, the distillery was reopened with a clear purpose: to support a tiny Scottish Island community in a changing and modern world. The islanders, resourceful and ingenious, have been the driving force behind Jura’s continued evolution and prosperity. They constantly discover new ways to enhance their island, strengthen their community, and create exceptional whisky.

In 2023 The Distillery celebrated 60 years since it was reborn. Jura’s island community, at a little over 230 residents, is now thriving and with Jura Single Malt Whisky Distillery at its heart. Perspective No.1 is an invitation to discover what makes Jura special. Jura Perspective No.1 is available in good spirits stores and stockists in UK, France and select European Markets.