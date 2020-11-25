Jetzt verfügbar: Springbank 17yo Madeira Wood

Die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft informiert unsere Leser darüber, dass der Springbank 17yo Madeira Wood, den wir schon Mitte Oktober in der TTB-Datenbank gefunden haben (siehe hier), nun auch in Deutschland verfügbar ist oder sehr bald sein wird. Man hat die in der Datenbank noch etwas irreführende Bezeichnung nun von Madeira Cask Matured auf Madeira Wood geeändert.

Der mit 47,8% vol. abgefüllte Springbank 17yo Madeira Wood reifte 14 Jahre in Bourbonfässern und wurde dann für weitere drei Jahre in frische Madeirafässer gelegt. Hier sind die originalen Tasting Notes:

Nose: Sweet and jammy. There are aromas of parma violets, boiled sweets and buttery tablet with a note of fennel. Sticky ginger cake, strawberry jam with a tang of grapefruit and lemon sherbet. There is a familiar coastal saltiness on the nose.

Palate: The briny, maritime characteristics follow through with light peat smoke. Sticky toffee pudding, caramelised sugar and a spicy, herbal hint of black cracked pepper and tea leaves.

Finish: The finish is nutty, smooth and slightly woody. Notes of walnuts and pecans with subtle peat smoke to the end