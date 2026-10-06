Master Distiller verlässt Lark Distillery

Eine große Veränderung steht bei der tasmanischen Lark Distilling Co. an. Zum Ende des Jahres 2026 wird Master Distiller Chris Thomson die Brennerei verlassen. Denn er möchte, wie die Destillerie schreibt, seinen lang gehegten Traum erfüllen und eine eigene Whisky-Marke aufbauen.

Chris Thomson, der zuvor als Musiker tätig war, kam im Februar 2007 mit Anfang 20 zu Lark. Die Rolle des Master Blenders/Distillers übernahm er 2010, nachdem er sein Handwerk unter Gründer Bill Lark erlernt hatte.

Die Lark Distilling Co. schreibt hierzu:

“After nearly two decades of passion, craft and dedication, Chris Thomson will be leaving Lark at the end of 2026 to pursue his long-held dream – building a whisky brand of his own.

“Throughout his time with Lark, Chris has played a significant role in shaping our business, our whisky and the broader Australian whisky industry. His expertise, leadership and passion for the craft have left a lasting impact on our team and our journey.

“Thank you, Chris, for everything you’ve contributed to Lark over the years. We look forward to seeing what comes next in your whisky journey.”