Clydebuilt mit neuem Design und drei neuen Single Malts

Der Scotch-Whisky-Abfüller Clydebuilt, zur Ardgowan Distillery gehörend, stellt heute sein neues überarbeitetes Design sowie drei neue exklusiven Single Malts vor. Im Mittelpunkt des neuen Designs steht eine Karte des Fluss Clyde und seine Umgebung. Diese ist in die elegante Flasche eingraviert und auf der Umverpackung abgebildet, die mit hochwertigen Veredelungen versehen ist.

Die drei neuen Single Malts sind:

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Sherry Cask Matured (46 % Vol.; UK UVP £45.99)

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old 100 Proof Sherry Cask Matured (57,1% Vol.; UK UVP £63.99)

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Candlebrae (48% Vol.; UK UVP £55)

Whisky Maker Laura Davies, die über mehr als 14 Jahre Branchenerfahrung verfügt, verantwortete die Auswahl aller verwendeten Fässer und entwickelte die drei Abfüllungen. Die überarbeitete Clydebuilt Range wird ab heute im Fachhandel eingeführt.

Mehr hierzu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die auch Tasting Notes enthält:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

CLYDEBUILT WHISKY REVEALS PACKAGING TRANSFORMATION AND STREAMLINED RANGE

Scotch whisky bottler Clydebuilt introduces new look and three boutique Single Malts

Leading independent Scotch whisky bottler Clydebuilt today unveils its new visual identity, refreshed packaging and updated range of Single Malts.

The new design features a sleek bottle etched with a map of the River Clyde and its surrounding area, paired with foiled and embossed labelling, and a giftbox carrying the same map alongside a range of premium finishes.

Sustainability shaped the project throughout, from a lightweight bottle to FSC certified materials. Additionally, the giftboxes were produced by McLaren Packaging, a local firm based in Inverclyde, and all labels were printed in Scotland’s central belt.

Ardgowan Distillery, the brand home of Clydebuilt, has been distilling its own spirit since June 2025, six years after the company first launched the Clydebuilt range in 2019.

The brand was named in honour of the River Clyde’s famous shipbuilding heritage, where the ‚Clydebuilt‘ classification once marked a vessel as a benchmark of quality and craftsmanship.

The Clydebuilt range launches with an ongoing core range of two heavily Sherried Single Malt Scotch whiskies, plus one limited release American oak matured bottling:

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt (46% ABV; UK RRSP £45.99)

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old 100 Proof Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt (57.1% ABV; UK RRSP £63.99)

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Candlebrae Single Malt (48% ABV; UK RRSP £55)

The Sherry Cask Matured expression is a Speyside Single Malt, aged in a combination of traditional Sherry butts and European oak Pedro Ximénez (PX) and Oloroso hogsheads from the José y Miguel Martín bodega.

A bolder counterpart to the Sherry Cask Matured, the 100 Proof was laid down in the same combination of casks before being bottled at 57.1% ABV in line with the historic British definition of 100 proof: the minimum strength at which gunpowder would still ignite.

With a name created to signify its waxy qualities, Candlebrae is a Highland Single Malt matured for a decade in quality American oak casks, allowing a natural sweetness and rounded flavour profile to develop over time.

Whisky Maker Laura Davies, whose industry experience spans more than 14 years, oversaw the selection of every cask used and developed all three expressions.

Each whisky is bottled without undergoing chill filtration or adding artificial colouring, preserving its natural character and texture.

Commenting on the launch, Davies said:

„Clydebuilt gives me the freedom to select casks from across Scotland with real character and individuality. These three expressions each offer something unique, from the depth of the Sherry maturation and the elevated strength of 100 proof whisky to the softer, waxy sweetness of Candlebrae. Bottling them without colour or chill filtration lets that character come through honestly. We have more exciting plans already underway, but for now, we’re very proud of these three whiskies and the direction in which we’re taking Clydebuilt.“

Ardgowan’s Sales & Marketing Director, David Keir, added:

„The refreshed branding gives Clydebuilt the premium presentation its whisky has long deserved. The eye catching design brings greater clarity and confidence to the range, while the map of the Clyde links every bottle to the place it was created. We believe this refined offering will resonate with drinkers well beyond Scotland and the wider UK. It’s a brand we’re proud to be building, and one we see growing further internationally in the years ahead.“

Ardgowan has continued to back the Clydebuilt brand through a challenging period for the wider industry, investing £5m in mature malt whisky stocks in 2025 and committing a further £4m this year.

The refreshed Clydebuilt range will begin rolling out through the specialist retail channel from today, with prices starting at £45.99.

A list of UK stockists and international distributors is available here.

TASTING NOTES

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Sherry Cask Matured – 46% ABV

Colour : Rich amber.

: Rich amber. Nose : Dried fruits, toasted almonds and oak shavings.

: Dried fruits, toasted almonds and oak shavings. Palate : Notes of heather honey, raisins, cinnamon and cloves.

: Notes of heather honey, raisins, cinnamon and cloves. Finish: Lingering tones of marzipan and sweet spice.

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old 100 Proof Sherry Cask Matured – 57.1% ABV

Colour : Deep bronze.

: Deep bronze. Nose : Cinnamon apple pie, cocoa powder and raisins.

: Cinnamon apple pie, cocoa powder and raisins. Palate : Flavours of dark chocolate, cherries and grated nutmeg.

: Flavours of dark chocolate, cherries and grated nutmeg. Finish: Satisfying, with a golden syrup sweetness.

Clydebuilt 10 Years Old Candlebrae – 48% ABV