Ab 12. August: Ardgowan Distillery bietet Touren an

Eineinhalb Monate nach der offiziellen Eröffnung am 20. Juni und der Abfüllung des ersten Fasses drei Tage später (wir berichteten hier) setzt die Ardgowan Distillery in den schottischen Lowlands den nächsten Schritt: Ab 12. August gibt es von Dienstag bis Samstag zwei tägliche, neunzig Minuten lange Touren für Besucher, und der Shop öffnet an diesen Tagen zwischen 10:00 und 17:00.

Was Sie bei den Touren und im Shop erwartet, lesen Sie hier:

ARDGOWAN DISTILLERY BEGINS OFFERING WHISKY TOURS

© 2025 Martin McAdam

Inverkip-based single malt producer Ardgowan invites the public behind the scenes on tours of its recently completed site.

The independent company, which opened and filled its first cask in June 2025, is now taking bookings for tours starting on Tuesday 12th August 2025.

Running twice per day at 10:30 and 14:00 from Tuesday to Saturday, the experiences will last 90 minutes and include a guided journey through the distillery and a warehouse, plus a tutored tasting for three malt whiskies from the distillery’s portfolio.

With a strong emphasis on sustainability, and a number of unusual elements within their processes, an Ardgowan tour promises to uncover many unique stories and insights.

The distillery’s on-site shop will be open from 12th August at 10:00-17:00, Tuesday to Saturday, stocking Ardgowan’s Clydebuilt range of whisky.

A Distillery Exclusive Clydebuilt 2012 Pedro Ximénez Hogshead Single Cask Single Malt expression is also available for £85.

Heading up the distillery’s shop and tours is experienced Visitor Centre Manager Barbara Campbell, whose passion and rich heritage comes from being the fifth generation in her family to work in whisky.

Barbara Campbell, Ardgowan Distillery. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Campbell entered the industry in 1990 as Visitor Centre Manager at Glen Ord Distillery, involved in the development of a new 5 star visitor experience, before becoming the first female Diageo Brand Ambassador.

Remarking on this significant step for Ardgowan, Campbell shares:

“When I decided to talk to Ardgowan about joining the team, my intention was to inspire a new generation of whisky drinkers, enthusiasts like me and witness whisky production move in an innovative new way. “It was quite simply a case of ‘what’s not to love’ when you see what Ardgowan have committed to with the wonderful, sustainable new distillery, alongside their commitment to being world-class and introducing the first new cask size for many years – ‘the Infinity Cask’ – intended for a luxurious maturation to look forward to in the future. “Like many distilleries of the past, the Visitor Centre will evolve over time as we have an ambitious vision for the future and a wonderful heritage that we will leave for those who will follow. I am excited to have the opportunity to welcome visitors to Ardgowan and hope to see many soon.”

From Tuesday 12th August, the distillery shop will be open from 10:00-17:00, Tuesday to Saturday, and 90 minute tours will run on those days at 10:30 and 14:00. Click here to book.