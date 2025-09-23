Ardgowan Distillery sichert den Vertrieb in wichtigen Märkten

Der Scotch-Whisky-Produzent Ardgowan Distillery Company Ltd. hat für seine Marke Clydebuilt eine Reihe neuer Partnerschaften mit globalen Vertriebspartnern geschlossen. Damit will das Unternehmen seine Präsenz in wichtigen Märkten in Europa, Nordamerika und Asien ausbauen.

Im August 2025 wurde eine Vereinbarung zwischen der Ardgowan Distillery Company und der Kammer-Kirsch GmbH getroffen. Die Vereinbarung sichert Kammer-Kirsch die exklusiven Vertriebsrechte für das Ardgowan-Produktportfolio in Deutschland. Hierzu gehört auch zu gegebener Zeit der erste Ardgowan Single Malt.

Zusätzliche Vertriebswege wurden über die Vertriebspartner Roy + Co in Kanada, Galatea AB in Schweden und Single Malt Sdn Bhd, die Singapur und Malaysia abdecken, gesichert.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Ardgowan Distillery Company Ltd.:

ARDGOWAN DISTILLERY COMPANY SECURES DISTRIBUTION ACROSS KEY MARKETS

Independent Scotch whisky company Ardgowan appoints multiple distributors as it increases global availability

Leading Scotch whisky producer Ardgowan Distillery Company Ltd has secured a series of new partnerships with global distributors for its Clydebuilt brand in moves that will accelerate its presence across key markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

Ardgowan Distillery – the home of Clydebuilt – is where casks are curated in the distillery’s warehouses and carefully selected for bottling by Distillery Manager and Whisky Maker Laura Davies.

The range takes its inspiration from the River Clyde’s illustrious shipbuilding heritage, where the term “Clydebuilt” became a byword for craftsmanship and integrity.

In August 2025, an agreement was reached between Ardgowan Distillery Company and Kammer-Kirsch GmbH, a German importer of quality spirits since 1990.

The deal gives Kammer-Kirsch exclusive distribution rights for the Ardgowan product portfolio in Germany, identified as a key market for its whisky.

The Scottish firm hopes “a closeknit collaboration will lead to Germany becoming a ‘top three’ market for Clydebuilt and eventually Ardgowan Single Malt”.

Additional routes to market have been secured through distribution partners Roy + Co in Canada, Galatea AB in Sweden, and Single Malt Sdn Bhd, who cover Singapore and Malaysia.

The agreements were negotiated by Ardgowan’s Sales & Marketing Director, David Keir, whose experience spans over 25 years of building premium spirits brands across global markets.

David Keir, Sales & Marketing Director at Ardgowan

Commenting on the news, Keir shares:

“These new partnerships mark a significant step in Ardgowan’s journey as we bring our boutique Clydebuilt brand and future Ardgowan Single Malt to discerning whisky drinkers in these important markets. Consumers in these countries hold a strong appreciation for Scotch whisky, and by working closely with our new partners, we can share our enthusiasm for quality, innovation and craftsmanship on a much wider scale.”

Gerald Erdrich, Managing Director of Kammer-Kirsch GmbH

Managing Director of Kammer-Kirsch GmbH, Gerald Erdrich, adds:

“We are delighted to introduce Ardgowan’s Clydebuilt range to Germany and, in due course, the first Ardgowan Single Malt. Ardgowan’s long-term vision and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to growing the brand together in Germany.”

The distillery, which began producing Ardgowan spirit in June this year, is the first new distillery in Inverclyde for over a century and is built with sustainability at its core.

Three years prior to completion, the business invested millions of pounds (GBP) in casks, including the development of a bespoke cask size: the Infinity Cask, specifically designed for long maturation periods of 18 years or more.

The company, which was founded in 2017 and is independently owned, places a firm emphasis on its wood policy, having partnered with renowned Bodega Miguel Martín to acquire the finest European oak ex-Sherry casks.

The distribution update comes in quick succession of the introduction of a distillery shop and tours at the site in Inverkip. Experiences currently run twice a day from Tuesday to Saturday, with plans to expand this over time.

Details of Ardgowan Distillery stockists and distribution partners can be found here.