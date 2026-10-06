Luss Distillery mit über 55.000 Besuchern bereits im ersten Jahr

Die Luss Distillery am Ufer des Loch Lomond hat in ihrem ersten Jahr mehr als 55.000 Besucher empfangen sowie fast 5.000 Verkostungen und Führungen durchgeführt. Zu den Besuchern zählten Gäste aus den USA (die 8 % aller Besuche ausmachten) sowie Gäste aus Deutschland, den Niederlanden und Frankreich.

Die von der Loch Lomond Group für mehrere Millionen Pfund errichtete Brennerei inklusive Besucherzentrum öffnete im Oktober 2025. Im Januar 2026 wurde sie dann durch den First Minister John Swinney im Rahmen einer feierlichen Eröffnung offiziell eingeweiht (wir berichteten).

Anlässlich ihres einjährigen Bestehens veranstaltet die Luss Distillery vom 9. bis 16. Oktober eine Reihe von Aktionen. Diese reichen von der kostenlosen Flaschengravur bis hin zu einem speziellen Angebot im hauseigenen restaurant „Scoff & Patter“. Hier werden die Besucher mit einem Stück Geburtstagskuchen und einem Ben Lomond Gin-Cocktail verwöhnt. Während der gesamten Woche gibt es zudem 25 % Rabatt auf alle Gin- und Whisky-Erlebnisse sowie 10 % Nachlass auf alle Merchandise-Artikel im Shop.

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Luss Distillery celebrates first year in business with over 55,000 visitors welcomed

The new spirits destination has become one of Scotland’s most highly regarded visitor attractions just a year after opening.

Luss Distillery, the multi-million-pound distillery and visitor destination on the banks of Loch Lomond, has welcomed more than 55,000 visitors and hosted nearly 5,000 tastings and tours in its first year of operation.

Launched by independent distiller Loch Lomond Group, the distillery quietly opened in the village of Luss in October 2025, before being officially launched by First Minister John Swinney at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January 2026.

Since its opening, the distillery has moved the entire production of its Ben Lomond Gin brand to the shores of Luss, and welcomed guests from across the world, including passionate whisky and gin connoisseurs as well as curious spirits newcomers. Among its visitors have been guests from United States, who made up 8% of all visits, as well as guests from Germany, Netherlands and France.

Luss Distillery is a dedicated brand home for Loch Lomond Group’s multi-award award-winning Loch Lomond Whiskies brand as well as housing a distillery for its well-loved premium Scottish gin brand, Ben Lomond Gin, known for its adventurous spirit. Within the dedicated retail space, guests have also been able to explore the group’s extensive portfolio of other whiskies, champagne and spirits including Glen Scotia and Littlemill.

The distillery hosts a range of dedicated gin and whisky tastings and tours, as well as freely opening its doors for a more informal exploration of its beautifully designed spaces. During its first year, the attraction has achieved exceptional feedback from guests, earning a five-star Tripadvisor rating, and a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews, with a Net Promoter Score of 94. It was also awarded a five-star quality grading by the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), just months after opening its doors.

To mark its first year in business, Luss Distillery will be running a host of initiatives from 9 to 16 October, from free bottle engraving to a Serve & Slice offer at the onsite Scoff & Patter, where visitors will be treated a slice of birthday cake and a Ben Lomond Gin cocktail.

25% off all gin and whisky experiences as well as 10% off all merchandise in the shop, will also be available across the week. The distillery will also host an Open House for local residents in Luss, and partners who have supported its journey over the past year.

Tony MacLean, Brand Home Manager at Luss Distillery, said:

“It has been a whirlwind first year, and as I look back on the past 12 months, I am so proud of what we have built here.

“Luss Distillery is unlike anything else in Scotland. It is a place where the stories of whisky and gin are brought together under one roof, making it incredibly unique and appealing to visitors with very different interests. Our spectacular location on the banks of Loch Lomond undoubtedly plays a huge part in attracting visitors. “From the moment visitors arrive, there is a real sense of discovery, both for the local area and for our offering. Guests consistently talk about is the opportunity to get behind the scenes, hear the stories behind our brands and taste premium whisky and gin in such a spectacular setting. They also really value access to products they cannot buy elsewhere. Our Luss Exclusive Casks have been particularly successful, and we are continuing to develop more products that are only available at Luss. “After such a strong first year, it is exciting to see how the destination is establishing itself as a place where people can discover our spirits, enjoy the landscape and create a memorable Loch Lomond experience.”

Luss Distillery is open daily from 10am-5pm.

For more information about Luss Distillery, please visit https://lussdistillery.com/