Loch Lomond Group präsentiert zu Weihnachten Whisky-Geschenke für jeden Geschmack



Von den Highlands bis Campbeltown reichen die Geschenk-Ideen zum bald anstehenden Weihnachtsfest, die die Loch Lomond Group heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung vorstellt. Mehr zu den Single Malts ihrer Brennereien Loch Lomond und Glen Scotia finden Sie folgend:

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From Highland to Campbeltown single malts, Loch Lomond Group presents a whisky gift for every taste this Christmas

Multi-award-winning independent distiller Loch Lomond Group has curated a line-up of exceptional single malt Scotch whiskies perfect for gifting this Christmas.

From Loch Lomond Whiskies expressions crafted through the distillery’s innovative approach to whisky-making to Glen Scotia drams hailing from Scotland’s smallest whisky region with big Campbeltown character, the coveted selection caters to every palate. Whether a seasoned whisky lover or embarking on a whisky journey of discovery, Loch Lomond Group offers the perfect tipple this festive season.

LOCH LOMOND 12 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT

70CL, 40% ABV, £41

Loch Lomond’s new 12 Year Old at 40% ABV showcases the distillery’s distinctive approach to flavour creation, bringing together orchard fruits, honeyed sweetness and a gentle touch of smoke.

Crafted using a combination of the distillery’s unique Straight Neck and traditional Swan Neck stills, the expression draws on the character of distinct spirit styles to create a layered and harmonious single malt. The whisky is matured for 12 years in a trio of first-fill, refill and re-charred American oak casks, developing depth and complexity while retaining the distillery’s unmistakable fruity character.

On the palate, ripe peach, apple and pear are complemented by honeyed malt and creamy vanilla, before giving way to a smooth finish with a delicate trace of smoke.

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old is available at www.lochlomondwhiskies.com and in supermarket retailers Waitrose UK-wide and Asda, Morrisons and Sainsburys in Scotland.

LOCH LOMOND WAYPOINT 31 YEAR OLD

70CL, 44.1% ABV, £750

The oldest peated single malt ever released by Loch Lomond Distillery, Waypoint 31 Year Old is an exclusive expression in the distillery’s coveted Waypoint Series. Limited to just 2,600 bottles worldwide, the release celebrates the rugged beauty of the route between Inversnaid and Inverarnan on the north-east shores of Loch Lomond.

Crafted using Loch Lomond Whiskies’ signature Straight Neck stills, the single malt was matured in three types of ex-bourbon American oak casks before being finished for 12 months in Tawny Port pipes. The result is a beautifully balanced peated whisky, with layers of dark chocolate, raspberry and cedarwood complemented by notes of blackberry, honey and lingering woodsmoke.

Presented in an etched, handcrafted wooden case featuring an internal copper tube and bespoke artwork by illustrator Brett Breckon, the expression brings together the spirit of exploration, the beauty of Loch Lomond’s landscape and more than three decades of whisky-making expertise.

Waypoint 31 Year Old achieved an outstanding score of 99/100 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2026 and a Gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2026.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 31 Year Old is available from www.lochlomondwhiskies.com and selected specialist retailers globally including Master of Malt.

GLEN SCOTIA 12 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT WHISKY GIFT SET

46% ABV, £49

The new Glen Scotia 12 Year Old Whisky Gift Set pairs a full-size bottle of the flagship Campbeltown single malt with a duo of premium branded Glen Scotia whisky glasses, making it an ideal gift for whisky explorers to share a dram or enjoy a longer serve this Christmas.

A bold yet classic single malt with rich tropical fruits and coastal sea spray, Glen Scotia 12 Year Old places the distillery’s big Campbeltown character and maritime influence centre stage.

Matured exclusively in first-fill bourbon casks and bottled at 46% ABV, it delivers hints of citrus and caramelised sugar on the palate and subtle oak and warming spice on the finish.

The gift pack is presented in vibrant royal blue and chalk white packaging inspired by Glen Scotia’s dunnage doors and historic distillery walls.

Glen Scotia 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky Gift Set is available at www.glenscotia.com and The Whisky Shop

GLEN SCOTIA DOUBLE CASK SHERRY CASK FINISH

70CL, 46% ABV, £40

A classic Campbeltown single malt, Glen Scotia Double Cask Sherry Cask Finish offers a perfect introduction to Glen Scotia for whisky explorers and sherry fans.

Initially matured in first-fill bourbon barrels, the award-winning single malt is finished in the finest Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, bringing richness and depth to Glen Scotia’s signature coastal character.

On the nose, notes of caramel and toffee intertwine with subtle maritime influences. The palate delivers a balance of rich spicy fruits, toffee and fudge, followed by a dry finish of vanilla oak.

The expression has been renamed to highlight its sherry cask finish, bringing it in line with the wider Glen Scotia Double Cask range, which also includes Glen Scotia Double Cask Rum Cask Finish and Glen Scotia Double Cask Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Finish.

Presented in a new, warm-toned premium box that aligns to the wider range, Glen Scotia Double Cask Sherry Cask Finish is natural in colour, non-chill filtered and bottled at 46% ABV.

Glen Scotia Double Cask Sherry Cask Finish is available from www.glenscotia.com