Glen Scotia mit exklusivem Halloween-Event in der Luss Distillery

Glen Scotia Distillery Takeover der Luss Distillery zu Halloween!

Statt der traditionellen Frage nach Süßem oder Saurem können sich die Besucher am 31. Oktober und 1. November in der Luss Distillery zwischen dem Icons of Campbeltown-Tasting oder Core Range-Tasting der Glen Scotia Distillery wählen, oder sich gar für beides entscheiden.

Das „Icons of Campbeltown“-Tasting kostet £19, dauert 45 Minuten, umfasst vier Whiskys und findet an beiden Tagen der Veranstaltung jeweils um 11:15 Uhr, 14:15 Uhr und 16:00 Uhr statt. Die Verkostung des Kernsortiments (£15) dauert 30 Minuten, umfasst drei Whiskys und wird am 31. Oktober um 10:30 Uhr sowie am 1. November um 10:30 Uhr und 15:15 Uhr angeboten.

Mehr Informationen finden Sie in der englischen Presseaussendung, und auf der Website der Luss Distillery, die auch eine Möglichkeit der Vorab-Buchung anbietet:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Glen Scotia brings Campbeltown folklore to Luss Distillery this Halloween

Multi-award-winning Campbeltown distillery Glen Scotia is bringing the spooky folklore of Scotland’s smallest whisky-making region to Luss Distillery for an exclusive Halloween takeover.

Running on Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November, the event features two tastings – a journey through Glen Scotia’s limited-edition Icons of Campbeltown series, and a whisky experience exploring its core range.

Attendees at the Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown tasting will experience a line-up of single malts from the series and discover the inspiration behind each expression from the legendary folklore stories surrounding Campbeltown’s medieval market cross.

Located in the centre of Campbeltown, and long shrouded in myth and lore, the carvings on the 14th century stone have inspired each annual ‘Icon’. Among them are the Dragon, the Wulver and, most recently, the Griffin for Release No.4 in the series – all mythical creatures who are said to have played a key role in Campbeltown’s legendary history.

For newcomers to the brand, or those looking to experience Glen Scotia’s true character, the core range tasting offers the chance to explore a quintessential Glen Scotia trio. From Glen Scotia Double Cask Sherry Finish, a classic Campbeltown malt which serves as a superb introduction to Glen Scotia, to the hero expression, Glen Scotia 12 Year Old, which showcases the distillery’s signature style, and Glen Scotia Victoriana, a modern take on a classic Victorian style single malt and a nod to Campbeltown’s history as the Victorian whisky capital of the world.

Ashley Smith, master blender at Glen Scotia said:

“Campbeltown has a wealth of folklore and a rich history to draw on, which inspired the creative concept for the Icons of Campbeltown series. These tales give us a platform to tell the distillery’s story through this limited-edition collection, which are paired with our world-class whiskies for each release. Halloween weekend is the perfect time of year to experience the Icons of Campbeltown series and delve into the legends and bold character of Campbeltown.”

Tony MacLean, brand home manager of Luss Distillery said:

“After the success of the Glen Scotia Mini Campbeltown Malts Festival earlier this year, we couldn’t wait to welcome Glen Scotia back for Halloween weekend. Our expert team knows Glen Scotia inside out, so whether you’re a devoted fan of its limited editions or are trying the renowned Campbeltown distillery’s whiskies for the first time, both experiences offer a chance to learn about Glen Scotia’s incredible, award-winning drams.”

Taking place at Luss Distillery – the state-of-the-art spirits destination by Loch Lomond Group (owner of Glen Scotia, Loch Lomond Whiskies and Ben Lomond Gin) – the tastings offer a unique Halloween weekend activity for whisky fans looking to experience the spirit of Campbeltown, just an hour from Glasgow.

The Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown tasting (£19) is a 45-minute tasting including four drams and will run at 11.15am, 2.15pm and 4pm across the two-day takeover.

The core range tasting (£15) is a 30-minute tasting featuring three drams and will run at 10.30am on 31 October and 10.30am and 3.15pm on 1 November.

To find out more, or to book a Glen Scotia tasting at Luss Distillery during the Halloween takeover, visit: www.lussdistillery.com

About Glen Scotia

Glen Scotia has been crafting single malt whisky in Campbeltown since 1832. The town is the smallest of Scotland’s five whisky-producing regions with a big reputation for once being the Victorian whisky capital of the world when it was home to over 30 distilleries.

Today, Glen Scotia is one of only three surviving distilleries in the coastal town, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. Producing peated and non-peated whiskies, the distillery still maintains much of its original design, including the stillroom and the dunnage warehouse dating from the 1830s. The distillery’s small team is on a mission to put Campbeltown back on the map for its distinctive character, found not only in its fruity, maritime and oily-textured single malts, but also in its traditional whisky-making methods using small stills to create big Campbeltown flavours.

Recognition of Glen Scotia’s style and craftsmanship continues to be acknowledged globally.