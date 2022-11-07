Australische Lark Distilling Co. ernennt Satya Sharma als CEO

Aus Sydney erfahren wir, dass die Lark Distilling Company ab 1. Mai 2023 Satya Sharma als Chief Executive Officer beschäftigen wird. Sharma ist derzeit Regional Managing Director South East Asia and Australasia bei William Grant & Sons Ltd und wird seine Erfahrung in die Lark Distilling Co. einbringen.

Das Unternehmen besitzt nicht nur die Lark Distillery, sondern hat bereits 2017 die Old Hobart Distillery (Overeem) gekauft und im letzten Jahr die Pontville Distillery samt Anwesen übernommen und will dort eine neue Brennerei bauen, die einen jährlichen Ausstoß von einer Millon Liter haben soll. 40 Millionen australische Dollar, also umgerechnet 25,5 Millionen Euro hat man darin investiert, kommissioniert soll die Pontville Distillery bereits im nächsten Jahr werden.

Hier die Pressenachricht zum Wechsel von Satya Sharma zu Lark Distilling Co.:

Lark Distilling Co. appoints Satya Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Lark Distilling Co. (ASX: LRK) announced the appointment of Mr Satya Sharma as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 1 May 2023.

The appointment follows a global search process which identified Mr Sharma as the candidate with the demonstrated experience to advance the Company’s growth and strategy.

Mr Sharma is currently the Regional Managing Director South East Asia and Australasia for William Grant & Sons Ltd. He also has a complementary role as member of the board for that company’s Branded Business Unit, which is responsible for the business’s brands globally.

In this role, he has been instrumental in driving the momentum of William Grant & Sons portfolio across South East Asia and the broader Asia Pacific region, developing strong distributor relationships, growing brand equity, and accelerating the contribution of luxury to the group through the launch of the world’s first “The Distiller’s Library” concept.

Over his 10-year career with William Grant & Sons across Singapore, China, and UK, Satya Sharma held roles including Head of Business Strategy & Development, Interim Finance Director APAC, and Head of Commercial.

Prior to his time with William Grant & Sons Ltd, Mr Sharma was based in Australia and held various roles with Campbell Arnott’s, and was a Senior Manager in Corporate Finance at Pitcher Partners (previously Moore Stephens).

Satya Sharma was educated in Sydney at the University of Technology Sydney and holds degree qualifications in Business and Law. He has also completed the Chartered Accountants Program from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, Mr Sharma was recently made a Keeper of the Quaich, which recognises those that have shown outstanding commitment and contribution to the Scotch Whisky industry.

The appointment of Mr Sharma is the culmination of the Board’s plan for CEO succession, which has been duly considered in accordance with business objectives and the Company’s growth strategy. The fulfilment of this crucial role has been a key focus for the Company throughout 2022.

The Company’s current interim Managing Director, Laura McBain, will continue to serve as interim CEO until 1 May 2023, following which she will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Lark Distilling Co. Chair, David Dearie, said

“This is an exciting new phase in the growth of the Company. The Board has been working on CEO succession, and we are delighted to secure a CEO of Satya’s calibre and experience to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and expansion. According to IWSR data, William Grant & Sons have more than doubled its’ Asia Pacific sales over the last 5 years. The Board is very appreciative of the outstanding job that Laura McBain is performing as interim Managing Director since February 2022, and we look forward to her ongoing involvement with the Company as Non-Executive Director.”

Mr Sharma’s appointment follows a string of recent successes for the Company, which includes cementing itself as #1 luxury Australian whisky in CY2021, in the fastest-growing whisky category globally.

Lark Distilling Co. has been awarded some of the most prestigious awards across their collection of Tasmanian Whisky. These include top honours at The Spirits Business Awards in London which were announced on 3 November 2022 with LARK founder Bill Lark securing the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award. June 2022 saw the Company’s largest ever limited-edition product release, DARK LARK, and the celebration of LARK’s 30th Anniversary with a gala event at the historic Pontville Distillery 2022.

The Pontville estate was acquired by the Company at the beginning of the year and is located 30 minutes outside of Hobart, Tasmania.