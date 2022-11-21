Montag, 21. November 2022, 19:28:50
TSB: Interview mit australischem Whisky-Pionier Bill Lark

Ein ausführlicher Artikel nach einem Interview mit jenem Mann, der nach 154 Jahren Pause erstmals wieder australischen Whisky produzierte

Es ist 30 Jahre her, dass Bill Lark auf der Insel Tasmanien den Grundstein für die Whiskyproduktion in Australien legte. Seine Lark Distillery war die erste Brennerei, die nach einer Pause von 154 Jahren im Jahr 1992 wieder den ersten australischen Whisky erzeugte. Und seitdem ist die Lark Distillery aus der Szene nicht mehr wegzudenken – sie ist zudem beachtlich gewachsen, hat die Old Hobart Distillery übernommen, die Pontville Distillery gekauft und erst unlängst Satya Sharma als CEO ernannt.

Grund genug für The Spirits Business, ein ausführliches Interview mit Bill Lark zu führen, das den Bogen von den Anfängen der Idee zur Brennerei bis zur aktuellen Zeit spannt. Es ist nicht als Q&A geführt, sondern als Artikel mit Zitaten geschrieben. Hier ein kleiner Teil daraus, der sich mit der Schaffung einer Herkunftsbezeichnung „tasmanischer Whisky“ beschäftigt:

There are now “nearly 50 distilleries in Tasmania that are dedicated single malt whisky distilleries”, notes Lark, almost 60 including those that are not. As the category grows, Lark is conscious of the need for some regulation “but not too much – more a definition of Tasmanian single malt whisky and what we’ve created”, he says.

“We need to make sure we look after the brand that’s taken us 30 years to establish, and we’re working towards actually defining or creating an appellation to say ‘this will be Tasmanian single malt whisky’,” Lark explains. “The thing that we’re all nervous about doing is that we don’t want to stifle innovation. We don’t want to make that appellation so tight that it doesn’t give us the ability to experiment with different barrel types and different finishes.”

Viele weitere interessante Themen rund um australischen Whisky und die Lark Distillery werden im Artikel behandelt, den wir Ihnen als Lektüre ans Herz legen…

SourceThe Spirits Business
