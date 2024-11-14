Midleton stellt Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais – Second Edition vor

Irish Distillers hat heute die zweite limitierten Ausgabe von Forêt de Tronçais aus seiner Midleton Very Rare-Reihe angekündigt. Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais – Second Edition (48 % Vo.) ist ein Blended Irish Whiskey aus Single Grain und Single Pot Still Whiskeys, die zwischen den 1980er und frühen 2000er Jahren in amerikanischen Bourbonfässern lagerten, und anschließend fünf Jahre lang in französischen Tronçais-Eichenfässern reiften.

Kevin O’Gorman, Master Distiller bei Midleton Distillery, kreierte diese neue Ausgabe und kommentiert diese wie folgt:

“The second edition of Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais adds a new dimension to the foundation we have built; this time, we have increased the proportion of pot still whiskey whilst also increasing the refill-cask element. The numerous years of maturation allow the pot still distillate to express itself fully, giving it an extra layer of complexity that adds a wonderful stone fruitiness and soft clove spice on the nose, along with an abundant creaminess and mouth-watering taste experience. The influence of the T5 oak over four years takes this liquid to the next level, adding herbaceous and floral notes, along with flavours of caramel, toffee and cinnamon. We are constantly innovating while staying true to thedistinctive character and essence of Midleton Very Rare and I am incredibly excited looking to the future of this collection.”

Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais – Second Edition wird später in diesem Monat bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern zu einem empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £4,388 (etwa 5.275 €) erhältlich sein.