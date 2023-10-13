Neu: Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais

Ein neuer Midleton Very Rare ist jetzt von Irish Distillers vorgestellt worden: Der Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais vereint laut Angaben der Destillerie irische Destillierkunst mit französischem Luxus. Dazu hat man mit der Taransaud cooperage zusammengearbeitet, die die Dauben für die Fässer fünf Jahre lang an der Luft trocknen ließ, um so höchste Qualität zu garantieren. Das Holz dafür stammt aus dem oben genannten Forêt de Tronçais, einem Stück Wald, das wegen seiner ausgezeichneten Qualität für den historischen Schiffbau in der Renaissance genutzt wurde und dessen Eichen besonders geschützt ist und nur unter strengsten Auflagen genutzt werden darf.

Ab heute ist der Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais, der mit 48% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde, in ausgesuchten Märkten wie Irland und Nordirland, USA, dem Global Travel Retail, Frankreich, UK, China, Hong Kong und online erhältlich – der Preis der für ein jährliches Erscheinen angekündigten Abfüllung beträgt 5.000 Euro.

Die offizielle Pressemitteilung und die Tasting Notes finden Sie untenstehend:

The pinnacle of Irish whiskey meets the pinnacle of French oak

rish Distillers, maker of some of the world’s most loved whiskeys, is delighted to introduce Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais. This first-of-its-kind whiskey represents the pinnacle of excellence and rarity in the world of Irish whiskey as it showcases the harmonious fusion of Irish and French luxury and craftsmanship.

Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais is the result of a visionary collaboration that began in 2017. In search of the perfect cask to enhance and complement Midleton’s portfolio of exceptional whiskeys, Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman and his team from Midleton Distillery embarked on a cask procurement trip to France. Exploring the Tronçais forest, they discovered the rare and sought-after T5 oak cask, renowned for its fine grain and delicate flavours, which O’Gorman was convinced would add a new dimension to the subtle aromatics in the renowned Midleton Very Rare Irish whiskey family.

Exemplifying the artistry, expertise, and tradition of Midleton Distillery, a bespoke batch of very special Midleton single grain and single pot still whiskeys matured over decades spanning the 1980s-2000s in American bourbon barrels were selected and carefully filled into T5 casks, which were left to mature under O’Gorman’s watchful eye. After three long years, he declared it a whiskey par excellence. Combining these wonderful grain and pot still distillate styles, the result is an elegant and refined whiskey that gracefully delivers notes of poached pears, caramelised apples, and honeycomb, all elevated by the subtle influence of the Tronçais oak.

We may have created ‘the Pinnacle of Irish Whiskey’ with Midleton Very Rare, but we are constantly driven by the desire to push boundaries and create something new. Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais represents our relentless pursuit of perfection and innovation while staying true to the unmistakable Midleton character and DNA, as we introduce some of the world’s finest oak to produce an outstanding and elegant Midleton expression. Kevin O’Gorman, Master Distiller at Midleton Distillery

Midleton Distillery’s collaboration with Taransaud cooperage, who are world renowned for their expertise in cask-making, further emphasises the craftsmanship behind this extraordinary release. Acclaimed for their meticulous attention to detail, Taransaud carefully monitored the natural air drying of the T5 oak staves over a five-year period, preparing them to infuse the best of Midleton whiskeys with unique aromas, flavours and tannins that carry the distinct characteristics of the Tronçais oak.

We are immensely proud to be part of this historic collaboration that showcases the utmost rarity and excellence in both Irish whiskey and French coopering. Our dedication is reflected in each T5 oak cask that was used to infuse the whiskey with its distinct characteristics. We love to collaborate with the finest brands in their field and the Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais embodies exclusivity and our ‘par excellence’ approach to our craft. We are honoured to have contributed to its creation. Jacquelin de Pracomtal, Vice President at Taransaud

To celebrate the essence of Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais, the whiskey is presented in an exclusively designed bottle & cabinet with handcrafted intricate details. The bottle colour is inspired by the Midleton duck egg blue colour which features on the orchid in the Midleton logo. The cabinet, created by Manufacture Jacquemin, a third-generation traditional woodcrafts business based in the Jura Mountains in Eastern France, is made from fine oak from the Tronçais forest and features laser-cut illustrations that pay homage to the enchanting French woodland and its role in this whiskey’s unique story.

The Forêt de Tronçais forest, established in the 1600s to sustainably supply oak for shipbuilding, holds historical significance and continues to be managed with utmost care and respect, following a regular forestry cycle that allows for natural regeneration and preservation of its ecosystem.

This first edition of Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais is bottled at 48% ABV and will be available in select markets including Ireland, USA, Northern Ireland, Global Travel Retail, France, UK, China, Hong Kong and online to order from the 13th of October from 12pm at the RRP of €5,000 / $5,000 / £4,400.

Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais will be released in yearly editions, subject to the availability of this rare liquid and oak combination as the years progress.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Oak enriched perfumed aromas with delectable fruit notes of poached pears, caramelised apples, and orange zest. Additional notes of honeycomb and toasted hazelnut continue to evolve in tandem with the building aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans. The woodland spices are brought to the fore by the elegant and measured influence of the extra fine-grained French oak, adding nuanced characteristics that enhance the pot still spices and floral grain whiskeys in this complex and aged blend.

Taste: Herbal at first, with notes of fresh peppermint and sage, weaving amongst the succulent orchard fruits and zesty orange. The oak’s subtle tannins complement the chocolate-dipped honeycomb and sweet vanilla, adding to the luscious, silken texture synonymous with Midleton’s pot still and grain whiskeys. Elevated wood spices continue to evolve adding further complexity to this intricate whiskey.

Finish: Exquisitely long finish where the fruits and spices are enveloped by the enchanting nature of the toasted wood, showcasing a harmonious balance between Irish whiskey and French oak.