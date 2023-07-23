Nach „Best in Show“ weitere Goldauszeichnungen für Tomatin bei San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Nach der Auszeichnung als „Best of Show“ für den Tomatin 36yo (wir berichteten hier), freut sich die Highland-Destillerie, die einst die größte Brennerei Schottlands war, bevor sie nach einem Konkurs 1986 deutlich kleiner neu startete, über weitere Auszeichnungen bei dem prestigeträchtigen Wettbewerb an der amerikanischen Westküste. 3x Doppelgold, 3x Gold und 1x Silber. Hier die Details:

Tomatin takes home the gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Award-winning Highland distillery, Tomatin, has added another ten accolades to its growing collection, after sweeping up at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Located in the heart of the Highlands, the Tomatin distillery is known for its elegant spirit which has continued to excite the industry and consumers with a remarkable range of premium single malt whiskies.

Judges at the SFWSC 2023 awarded Tomatin:

36 Year Old single malt – Double Gold

30 Year Old single malt– Double Gold

18 Year Old single malt – Double Gold

12 Year Old single malt – Gold

Legacy single malt – Gold

Cask Strength single malt – Gold

14 Year Old – Silver

It is the second year in a row that the distillery’s 18 Year Old has picked up Double Gold at the world renowned competition.

Judges at SFWSC 2023 also recognised Cù Bòcan, a single malt brand distilled at the Tomatin distillery in limited batches every winter, focusing on unusual cask maturations. Judges awarded the Cù Bòcan Signature and 15 Year Old with Double Gold, while its Creation #5, the latest release which was only revealed last month, took home a Gold.

The SFWSC is one of the world’s most prestigious spirits contests, with experts from the drinks industry leading the judging process. The 2023 event was held at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco from April 13th until April 15th and was another record-breaking year with more than 5,500 entries from all corners of the world.

Graham Eunson, Master Distiller at Tomatin Distillery, said:

“What an honour to receive such praise of our distillery at one of the world’s best spirits competitions. The breadth and depth of our liquid profile has really shone through, with judges selecting the best of our core range and premium editions. “These kinds of accolades serve as fantastic recognition of our efforts, and the great work of the Tomatin team, who are central to the quality of whisky that we produce here.”

Tomatin’s origins date back to the 15th century, with the first formal distillery established in 1897. Passing through generations of craftspeople working at Tomatin, many for their entire lives, the distillery is embedded in the community. Today Tomatin is renowned for its collection of smooth whiskies.

Tomatin is located in the Scottish Highlands (near Inverness) and is famous for its portfolio of soft and mellow whiskies, including a core range, a limited-edition range and a premium archive range (prices range from £35 – £17,500). Tomatin Single Malt is owned by Japanese company Takara Shuzo International: https://www.takara-intl.co.jp/en/

Tomatin has been dedicated to protecting its craft, its environment and particularly its community, which is at the very heart of the brand. Many of the craftspeople working on site have been doing so their entire working lives – all working towards producing a wide range of single malts, beloved across the world.

In 2022, Tomatin launched its new brand platform, ‘To What Matters’ – designed to remind people about the important things in life. ‘To What Matters’ is the latest chapter in the brand’s evolution; a positive call to arms that represents the spiritual DNA of Tomatin – a human belief in what’s truly important in life. The significant moments.

Recognition of the Highland distillery’s craftsmanship continues to grow globally.

In 2022, Tomatin was awarded ‘Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Spirits Producer of the Year’ at the International Wine & Spirit Competition. Later that year, it was recognised as ‘Sustainable Distillery of the Year’ at Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky 2023, in recognition of its continued contribution to sustainably at the distillery.

In 2023, Tomatin’s Legacy single malt, part of the core range, was awarded Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition. It also took home seven awards at the San Fransisco World Spirits Competition, while Cù Bòcan, which is produced at the distillery in limited batches every winter, took home three.