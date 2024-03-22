Neu ab April: The Dalmore Collectible Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition

Die Luminary Serie 2024 von The Dalmore ist eine interessante Doppelveröffentlichung – mit der The Rare Luminary 2024 Edition, limitiert auf drei Decanter und zwei figurale Flaschen mit einem 49 Jahre alten Dalmore, und der The Collectible Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition – ein 16 Jahre alter Dalmore, der aber auch etwas vom 49 Jahre alten Dalmore der Rare Edition enthält (sozusagen ein teaspooned whisky ist).

Die mit insgesamt drei Ausgaben (dies hier ist die zweite davon) wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Glasgower Designmuseum V&A Dundee aufgelegt, für die Verpackung der Rare Edition zeichnet Melodie Leung, Associate Director von Zaha Hadid Architect verantwortlich.

Während die Rare Luminary 2024 Edition nur in einer Auktion bei Sotheby’s Ende Mai zu kaufen sein wird, deren Erlös an V&A Dundee gehen wird, wird die Collectible Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition im Fachhandel erhältlich sein. 20.000 Flaschen wird es weltweit geben, der Preis in UK: 275 Pfund.

Hier einmal der ausführliche Pressetext dazu, den uns der österreichische Importeur, die Kattus-Borco Vertriebs GmbH zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

A creative collaboration brings two new limited-edition whiskies to ‘The Dalmore Luminary Series’ curated in partnership with V&A Dundee

The collaboration is the second chapter of The Dalmore Luminary Series curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, which brings together luminaries in the whisky and architectural design worlds

‘The Rare’ 49 Year Old Highland Single Malt, housed in a dramatic glass sculpture by Melodie Leung of ZHA, will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in May 2024 with all proceeds donated to V&A Dundee

The Dalmore Luminary Series, curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, is releasing new masterpieces: a remarkable amber sculpture and collectible presentation case housing two new, exceptionally rare Highland Single Malt whiskies. The Dalmore Rare Luminary 2024 Edition will be offered at auction with all proceeds donated to Scotland’s design museum, and The Dalmore Collectible Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition will be available at leading luxury and specialist retailers globally from April 2024.

The three part series celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence through compelling collaborations between luminaries in whisky mastery and architectural design. The Luminary 2024 Edition sees the whisky and its sculptural housing designed by Melodie Leung, Associate Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, together with Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker at The Dalmore, in partnership with Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE.

Leung and The Dalmore whisky makers have worked side by side to share and explore where their intricate skills and knowledge converge. The result of the close collaboration is two, beautiful new treasures that creatively stretch the signature styles of Zaha Hadid Architects and The Dalmore and which promise to delight both whisky and design enthusiasts.

The Rare Luminary 2024 Edition

Just three decanters and two sculptures will ever be made of The Rare , which features The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt housed in a dynamic, amber sculpture designed by Leung and her team at Zaha Hadid Architects

, which features The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt housed in a dynamic, amber sculpture designed by Leung and her team at Zaha Hadid Architects With an extraordinary maturation and blending process, the 49 Year Old Highland Single Malt offers layers of intense vanilla, dark berry fruit and cacao aromas, with a palate of fresh roasted chestnuts, blackcurrant, Doyenne pears and soft patisserie spices leading to a subtle, sweet smoke finish

The whisky was matured in American White Oak ex-Bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Port Colhieta 1963, Apostoles sherry, select Bourbon and unique hybrid casks

One covetable set is expected to fetch upwards of six figures when offered at auction through Sotheby’s in May 2024, with all proceeds donated to V&A Dundee

The Collectible Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition

Whisky enthusiasts can also discover a one-of-a-kind expression from The Dalmore through The Collectible which features a small amount of exceptionally rare peated Dalmore spirit

This introduces a whisper of herbal wood smoke over a nose of Manuka honey, crème brulée, antique leather and delicate tropical notes complemented by a rich palate of ripe figs, oranges, forest fruits and brioche.

The 16-Year-Old was matured in Bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Graham’s Tawny Port pipes and Apostoles sherry casks, with a small portion in peated, hand-selected, ex-refill Bourbon casks

The bottle is housed in a presentation case that echoes the glowing, swirling design of The Rare sculpture

From April 2024, 20,000 sets will be available for £275 at select luxury and specialist retailers worldwide as well as global travel retail

The carefully crafted elements of The Dalmore Luminary 2024 Edition were conceived entirely collaboratively, with Glass, Paterson and Leung working symbiotically to bring the whiskies to life. Glass says:

“This was a true meeting of minds and the new releases beautifully express the shared journey we’ve all been on. While crafting our two new whiskies, we used the technique of time – nurtured carefully to transform through blending – to elevate The Dalmore to a new level. Flavour, colour and form meet together in a holistic sensory experience with swirls of texture, depth, complexity and nuance. We are delighted to finally be sharing these special whiskies with the world.”

Leung adds:

“Experiencing The Dalmore’s outstanding craftsmanship first hand and being initiated into the complex world of whisky making by Gregg and Richard provided extremely fertile ground for design inspiration. The sculpture we created for The Rare was inspired by our fascinating discussions around the interaction and flow of flavour notes in the whisky making process. It mirrors the multiple layers of ageing and blending that went into creating this whisky, which is the exquisite product of nature channelled over time.”

The Rare and The Collectible are covetable additions in any serious collection and reflect the shared commitment of The Dalmore, V&A Dundee and Leung to champion exceptional design and innovation on a global scale. All proceeds from The Rare Sotheby’s sale will be donated to V&A Dundee in support of its important mission to inspire and empower through design.

L2R: The Dalmore’s Richard Paterson OBE, Zaha Hadid Architects Melodie Leung, and The Dalmore’s Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass at The Dalmore Distillery

‘The Rare’ Luminary 2024 Edition

TASTING NOTES

Aroma: Madagascan vanilla, rich dark berry fruits, cinnamon and dark cacao

Palate: Fresh roasted chestnuts, blackcurrant, Doyenne pears, and soft patisserie spices

Finishing notes: Sugared almonds, plums, roasted Colombian coffee with lifts to a subtle sweet wood smoke

Sugared almonds, plums, roasted Colombian coffee with lifts to a subtle sweet wood smoke Bottled at 40.6% ABV, natural colour, and non-chill filtered

MATURATION

The 49 Year Old was matured in American White Oak ex-Bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Port Colhieta 1963, Apostoles sherry, select Bourbon and unique hybrid casks

A final flourish in a bespoke 1951/Virgin Oak hybrid cask air-dried at The Dalmore distillery and hand-toasted by Glass himself

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In addition to the set offered at auction at Sotheby’s, a second complete set will be held at the distillery’s highland home and one further decanter will be saved for a final Luminary Series Compendium Edition No 1, 2 and 3

Two designer proofs will also go on display at V&A Dundee and Zaha Hadid​ Architects

‘The Collectible’ Luminary No. 2 2024 Edition

TASTING NOTES

Aroma: Manuka honey, crème brulée, antique leather, delicate tropical notes of pomegranate, guava, and cherry blossom

Palate: Ripe figs, Seville oranges, forest fruits, passion fruit, lightly roasted Colombian coffee, fermented black limes, and brioche

Finishing notes: Fresh roasted chestnuts, sweet wood spices, dark cacao, and Alphonso mangoes with a delicate whisper of herbal wood smoke

Fresh roasted chestnuts, sweet wood spices, dark cacao, and Alphonso mangoes with a delicate whisper of herbal wood smoke Bottled at 48.6% ABV, natural colour, and non-chill filtered

About The Dalmore

Founded in 1839 on the banks of the Cromarty Firth in the Scottish Highlands, The Dalmore has been making masterpieces of whisky for over 180 years.

The 12-point silver stag which proudly adorns each bottle was bestowed upon the first chieftain of Clan Mackenzie in 1263 by King Alexander III of Scotland. The stag became the whisky’s emblem when descendants of the clan took over the distillery in 1878.

The Dalmore distillery’s collection of idiosyncratic stills creates a New Make spirit of unique character and depth – robust and fruity, particularly well-suited to longer and more complex maturation. This allows renowned Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass and his team to develop spirit over longer periods continuing a tradition of visionary whisky-making as they fully express their art using rare casks from some of the world’s finest wineries and bodegas.

About V&A Dundee

V&A Dundee is Scotland’s design museum. Designed by Kengo Kuma, the museum is at the centre of Dundee’s reimagined waterfront and is part of the V&A family of museums that celebrate creativity in all its forms from across centuries, for everyone.

V&A Dundee features world-class exhibitions alongside the permanent Scottish Design Galleries, and a changing programme of commissions, events and activities.

The V&A and The Dalmore share a historic legacy of pioneering work and innovation. Founded in 1839, The Dalmore holds exclusive use of the royal 12-pointed stag emblem after the Chief of the Clan Mackenzie, the distillery’s historic owners, saved King Alexander III from a charging stag. Just over a decade later, in 1852, the V&A was founded with a mission to educate designers, manufacturers and the public in art and design. This followed the Great Exhibition of 1851 that was created and championed by Prince Albert.

From their respective homes in Scotland, both V&A Dundee and The Dalmore are integral community and cultural hubs at the heart of the region.

Today, both V&A Dundee and The Dalmore are proud champions of Scottish culture, and unite to celebrate a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their collaboration is anchored in exporting shared purpose, talent and stories, and in curating and advocating exceptional design and craftsmanship.

About Melodie Leung

Leung is Associate Director at the internationally acclaimed design studio, Zaha Hadid Architects.



Having joined in 2005, she worked alongside the late Pritzker Architecture prize winner, Zaha Hadid for 16 years, who entrusted her to lead a team of 500+ designers and architects. Our Luminary continues Zaha Hadid’s philanthropic endeavours, including nurturing up-and-coming designers to think individually, to generate creative visions and to aspire to remain at the forefront of the industry.



Leung was born and raised in Chicago, now living and working in London, and of Hong Kong heritage. She studied architecture at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and proceeded to a Masters of Architecture from the Graduate School of Architecture, Preservation and Planning at Columbia University, New York. ​

Zaha Hadid was described by many as one of contemporary architecture’s most influential figures, Leung describes “…working with Zaha, in the practice that she founded, it was much more about challenging the process – so challenging each other, and our preconceptions in our design ideas.”​​

About Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) redefined architecture for the 21st century with a repertoire of projects that have captured imaginations across the globe. Form and space are woven within the structure of buildings that engage the senses, creating unrivalled spatial experiences that are clearly organized and intuitive to navigate.

Receiving the highest honours from civic, professional and academic institutions worldwide, ZHA is one of the world’s most consistently inventive architectural studios—and has been for four decades. These 40 years of research are inscribed within more than 70 award-winning projects built for clients with reputations for excellence and visionary communities across six continents. With over 80 pioneering designs currently in development around the world, ZHA is a global leader in improving how the industry constructs. Marrying advancements in design technologies with ecologically sound materials and sustainable construction practices, ZHA does not look at the disparate parts, but works to understand them as a whole to meet the aspirations of each new generation.