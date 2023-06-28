Neu in Deutschland: M&B Longmorn 30yo, ausgewählt von Charles Maclean und gemeinsam mit Alex Bruce abgefüllt

Seit 2022 gibt es diese Abfüllung in Großbritannien, dank des Importeurs Rolf Kaspar GmbH aus Essen nun auch in Deutschland: Der M&B Longmorn 30yo ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung mit 44,6% vol. Alkoholstärke – und laut Charles Maclean ein besonderer Genuss. Gemeinsam mit Alex Bruce von Adelphi hat er ihn als ersten Whisky in einer Serie unter dem Namen M&B abgefüllt.

Hier alle Infos zum M&B Longmorn 30yo, der ab sofort in Miniauflage im gut sortierten Fachhandel zu finden ist:

Neu in Deutschland: M&B Longmorn 30yo

Bereits 2022 in Großbritannien veröffentlicht, kommen jetzt erst voraussichtlich im September wenige Flaschen dieser außergewöhnlichen Abfüllung nach Deutschland in den Fachhandel. Anlässlich seines siebzigstens Geburtstags wurde diese Einzelfassabfüllung mit nur 153 einzeln nummerierten Flaschen von Charles Maclean ausgewählt und von Maclean & Bruce abgefüllt. Maclean & Bruce, dessen Direktor Charles Maclean ist, ist ein Anbieter hochwertiger Distillery-Touren mit einzigartigem Zugang zu Abfüllungen und Fässern.

Lässt sich ein gewisser Sammelcharakter nicht verleugnen, so versprechen die Verkostungsnotizen von Charles Maclean doch besonders köstlichen und komplexen Genuss. Die erste Abfüllung der Serie hochwertiger Einzelfassabfüllungen in exklusiver Verpackung ist ein Longmorn 1992, 30 Jahre alt, Single Cask Speyside Malt mit 44,6%vol. aus dem refill American oak hogshead. EVP 3.250EUR/Flasche 0,7l, inkl. MwSt.

Importiert wird diese Abfüllung vom deutschen Importeur der Adelphi und Ardnamurchan Distillery Rolf Kaspar GmbH, Essen, www.kaspar-spirituosen.de

CHARLIE’S TASTING NOTES

Longmorn 1992, 30 years old

Single Cask Speyside Malt @ 44.6%Vol

Appearance: Pale amber. Re-fill American oak hogshead. Slow-running thick legs, indicating viscous texture.

Aroma: A mellow nose-feel, rounded, and a complex aroma which combines sweetness (butterscotch), fruitiness (orange zest, ripe pears, ripe cantaloupe melon) and initial oiliness (teak oil – soon displaced by increasing toffee notes, now vanilla fudge), on a faintly woody base (balsawood?). The last is brought forward by a drop of water, and the oily note now polished leather.

Taste: Mouth-filling and teeth-coating, with a creamy texture. The taste is sweet overall, with some lively pepper in the long, warming finish, and a cool aftertaste, reminiscent of Sichuan pepper. Less pepper at reduced strength and not so sweet, but altogether rounded.

Comment: Longmorn is uncommon as a single malt, it has been described as ‘the master blenders’ second choice’ – the first choice being his own whisky! It is famously rich and robust, and benefits from long-ageing. This is a first rate example: full-bodied, complex (the aroma constantly changing in the glass) and wholly satisfying.