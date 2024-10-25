Neu: Rabbit Hole Distillery in Lousiville veröffentlicht Boxergrail Founder’s Collection 8yo Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Man wird diese Abfüllung wohl nicht in Deutschland finden, aber Fans der Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, werden ihre Möglichkeiten haben, an die neueste Abfüllung der Brennerei zu kommen, den Boxergrail Founder’s Collection 8yo Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Die auf 1200 Flaschen limitierte Sonderausgabe wird in der Destillerie und ausgesuchten US-Bundesstaaten um knapp 300 Dollar verkauft.

Die Besonderheiten hinter dem Boxergrail Founder’s Collection 8yo Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Rabbit Hole Distillery Releases Limited Edition 8-Year-Old Boxergrail Founder’s Collection

Award-Winning Craft Distillery Debuts Luxurious Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rabbit Hole Distillery today announced the launch of Boxergrail Founder’s Collection, a one-of-a-kind 8-year-old rye whiskey bottled at cask strength. Building on the celebrated legacy of its previous 6-year iteration, this limited release is a distinct, richer interpretation of Rabbit Hole’s award-winning Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. It marks the newest addition to the brand’s highly sought-after Founder’s Collection.

Drawing on the success of the brand’s earlier Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, opted for an extended maturation of 8 years for this release. Aged in wood-fired, toasted and charred new American Oak barrels and bottled at cask strength, this version achieves a new level of complexity and excellence in both flavor and appearance.Named in honor of Louisville’s long legacy of boxing champions, this whiskey highlights the craftsmanship and innovation Rabbit Hole is known for. The Founder’s Collection is a platform under which Zamanian and team develop unique expressions that showcase his ingenuity and commitment to the artistry of whiskey making. Released bi-annually, each limited edition, cask-strength offering stands as a testament to Rabbit Hole’s ethos: “No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance.”

“For this latest Founder’s Collection release, our team set out to honor our core offering of Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. We aged it for 8 years and bottled it at cask strength to show how cask and whiskey come together at natural strength. The result is a bold expression that embodies strong character, showcasing innovation and creativity while honoring our city’s rich boxing heritage and fighting spirit. We’re especially proud of this special edition rye and look forward to sharing it with those who favor one-of-a-kind whiskeys.” Rabbit Hole Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian

Boxergrail Founder’s Collection is notable for its rich auburn hue and a velvety texture, thanks to a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. On the nose, it promises an enticing bouquet of mint, cinnamon, anise and brown sugar, followed by a palate that balances notes of ginger, tobacco and blood orange with a long, dramatic finish of allspice, herbs, tobacco and oak. Individually numbered for authenticity, each bottle is a work of art itself featuring a stunning heavy gold cork engraved with the Founder’s family crest, alongside an embossed sash for an eye-catching display.

Only 1,200 bottles of Boxergrail Founder’s Collection are available for purchase at Rabbit Hole Distillery and in select markets nationwide. Learn more at Rabbit Hole Distillery’s website, www.rabbitholedistillery.com.

The 750 mL bottle has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is 51.9% ABV (103.8 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Rabbit Hole Distillery, visit www.rabbitholedistillery.com and follow along on social media @rabbithole.